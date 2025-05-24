There was a long delay in Sheffield United's Championship play-off final with Sunderland as a Harrison Burrows goal was ruled out for offside.

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean has assessed a controversial decision to disallow a Harrison Burrows goal in Sheffield United’s Championship play-off final clash with Sunderland.

The Blades were already a goal ahead thanks to a neat finish from Tyrese Campbell as the forward made the move of some incisive approach play by Gus Hamer before lifting the ball over the advancing Anthony Patterson. Chris Wilder’s side looked to have doubled their lead with half-time approaching as Harrison Burrows sent a low drive through a crowded area and beyond the Black Cats keeper.

However, after a lengthy stoppage, on-field referee Chris Kavanagh was sent to the pitchside monitor as he made a judgement over a possible offside involving Blades midfielder Vini Souza. The Premier League referee deemed the Brazilian had impacted on Patterson’s dive and the goal was chalked off to ensure the Blades went into half-time with their lead at just a solitary goal.

Speaking as the final decision over the ‘goal’ was being made, former Premier League referee Dean delivered his own verdict on the call.

He told Sky Sports: "It's a tight one. As the shot comes in, I think Bellingham drops back late. He doesn't get back in time. Because it's coming away from the keeper he does impact the keeper's view of the ball so the keeper can't dive until late because he knows the player is there. It's whether the VAR thinks he's impacted the goalkeeper, I think it could go either way if I am honest with you.

“My gut feeling would be because of where he is stood in the goal area this could be chalked off. What it will be is the VAR has requested for Chris Kavanagh to see an objective offside, which means there is a player in a position, the goal could be given and then Chris will decide whether he has impacted the goalkeeper or not. I think he has, I think the goal will be chalked off and Chris will announce to the stadium what the decision is."

What have the EFL said about Harrison Burrows disallowed goal?

A statement released on social media after the decision was made read: “#SHUSUN – 35’ VAR OVERTURN: Burrows' goal was initially awarded on-field. VAR checked and determined that Vinicius Souza was in an offside position and made an obvious action that clearly impacted the goalkeeper’s ability to play the ball. The referee overturned his original decision and the goal was disallowed.”