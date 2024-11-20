Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United are well-placed to cement their Championship promotion credentials over Christmas.

Danny Mills believes Chris Wilder has the nous and experience to keep Sheffield United right in the promotion race through a ‘tricky’ winter schedule.

United ensured their place in the top-two for the November international break following their 1-0 Steel City derby win over Sheffield Wednesday, with victory pulling them back above Leeds United. The Blades are now level on points with table-topping Sunderland and would be clear at the top, had it not been for a two-point deduction over the summer. The Championship table is starting to take shape as the campaign enters its first truly decisive period, with the festive fixture pile-up allowing in-form teams to rack up the points while others falter. But it is also one of the season’s most difficult periods as conditions worsen, injuries occur and fatigue sets in.

Performances take a back seat as results become paramount, with serious promotion contenders always finding ways to win. And Mills expects United to do exactly that, with the experienced Wilder having gone through it all before.

“He's a manager that's been there and done it and he knows that division very well,” Mills told talkSPORT of Wilder. “He knows the club. Sometimes it's just a good fit, isn't it? Sometimes it's hand in glove and those two, they just work for whatever reason. It's a marriage made in heaven. Leeds expect to be promoted. After being so close and being in the Premier League not so long ago, they expect to be in the top two. And the fans demand that they're in the top two. Sheffield United expect to do well, but there isn't quite the same pressure within that. Probably like Burnley as well, who have had a decent start, Scott Parker's doing good things there.

“But I think what he has got is that nous. And over the festive period which we're coming up to now - the pitches aren't as good, training isn’t always easy, dark nights or travel - all these sorts of things start to play into it and come into that. He's experienced. He knows what it takes to keep his players motivated, to keep them sharp, to keep their focus, and that's absolutely vital at this stage of season, through what is a very tricky period.”

But a good run of winter form can only go so far and United will need to continue winning right up until May, given the level of competition for those top two spots. January does present an opportunity to stick or twist, though, with those eyeing up promotion expected to cover all bets once the transfer window opens. United were relatively hamstrung over the summer but recruited well regardless, with hope the imminent takeover could provide Wilder with the funds needed to go again in the New Year. January business is a tough balancing act between adding strength and disrupting the rhythm, but Mills has warned those who hesitate can quickly fall behind.

“You're looking around and going ‘right, okay, we're in amongst it now. We've got a great opportunity’,” he added. “And then it becomes about recruitment. Those teams in and around them, if they recruit well - just one or two players - you can get left behind very quickly, and it's a bit of a gamble. It's loan deals. I expect a few loan deals to be done in January, especially in the Championship.”