Championship Team of the Season so far including Sheffield United, Leeds United and Sunderland aces

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 20th Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT

Sheffield United are back in action this weekend after the international break

Sheffield United won 1-0 at home against rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City Derby last time out. Tyrese Campbell scored their winner at the start of the second-half as Chris Wilder’s side went into the international break on a high.

The Blades are eyeing an immediate promotion this season under the guidance of Wilder and are currently second in the table behind Sunderland on goal difference. Leeds United, Burnley, West Brom and Watford then occupy the play-off positions.

Sheffield United are back in action this weekend following the international break with an away trip to Coventry City. In the meantime, here is a look at the Championship Team of the Season so far based on WhoScored ratings....

Rating: 7.2

1. Viktor Johansson, Stoke

Rating: 7.2 | Getty Images

7.1

2. Trai Hume, Sunderland

7.1 | Getty Images

7.1

3. Callum Doyle, Norwich

7.1 | Getty Images

7.1

4. Pascal Struijk, Leeds

7.1 | Getty Images

