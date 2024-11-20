Sheffield United won 1-0 at home against rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City Derby last time out. Tyrese Campbell scored their winner at the start of the second-half as Chris Wilder’s side went into the international break on a high.

The Blades are eyeing an immediate promotion this season under the guidance of Wilder and are currently second in the table behind Sunderland on goal difference. Leeds United, Burnley, West Brom and Watford then occupy the play-off positions.