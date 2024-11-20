Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United are back in action this weekend after the international break

Burnley boss Scott Parker has hinted there may be transfer ‘movement’ at Turf Moor this winter as his side battle with Sheffield United for promotion back to the Premier League. The pair were relegated to the Championship last season after they finished in the bottom three with Luton Town.

The Clarets saw Vincent Kompany head out the exit door over the summer when Bayern Munich came calling in a surprise move. They subsequently turned to former Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Club Brugge boss Parker as their new manager. They are currently sat in fourth position in the table and are inside the play-offs with Leeds United, West Brom and Watford after the first 15 fixtures. The Lancashire outfit are four points behind Sheffield United as they both prepare to return this weekend following the international break.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Parker has said: “I’m extremely happy to be quite honest. We’ve been here for four months and there’s been a huge turnaround. Big challenges. There is obviously the psychological element of coming out of the Premier League, where you don't get a lot of wins and there’s a lot of disappointment every week. Huge turnaround in the summer, with 17 players leaving the football club.

“What I can say is that at this present moment, we’ve got a group of men who first and foremost want to put the Burnley shirt on and play for this team, which is probably something I couldn’t have said at the start of the season. There’s been challenges of course, this is a process. There is no click of a finger here, we’re putting in the work.

“We've built a structure where we’re very solid in our defensive phases. We’re obviously very solid, we’ve conceded very few goals and given ourselves a foundation to win games and get points. But in the final third we need to improve. We’re working tirelessly to improve on that.”

‘Movement in January’...

He added: “I’m sure the way football moves, there may be some movement in January. In saying that, I'm extremely happy with where we are, it comes down to working hard, to keep nudging along. The thing that pleases me the most, four months ago this was a totally different football club. I eat and breathe every single bit of this football club like the players.”

Burnley delved into the market after their relegation to bring in the likes of Hannibal Mejbri, Joe Worrall, Lucas Pires and Jaidon Anthony, among others, to bolster their ranks. They also snapped up former Sheffield United defender John Egan but he has struggled for game time so far.

Like Chris Wilder’s side had to, the Clarets also cut ties with a few players to help free up space and funds. Individuals such as Wilson Odobert, Dara O’Shea and ex-Blades man Sander Berge left to help balance the books. Burnley face a trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City next. Meanwhile, Sheffield United are preparing to lock horns with Coventry City away.