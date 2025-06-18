Sheffield United consider double Premier League transfer swoop with Ruben Selles era on the horizon

Sheffield United are understood to be considering a double transfer raid on a Premier League club as the start of the Ruben Selles era approaches. The Blades are preparing to announce the former Reading and Hull City man as their new boss, after reaching a decision on Chris Wilder’s future earlier this week.

With the start of pre-season rapidly approaching and United yet to replace any of the six loan players who returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of last season, Selles will look to hit the ground running in the transfer market as he looks to put his stamp on the squad he will - barring any late hitches - inherit from Wilder.

And The Star has been told that two players under consideration are young Tottenham Hotspur pair Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine. Centre-half Phillips, aged 19, spent last season on loan at United’s Championship rivals Stoke City and was linked with the Blades last summer while Devine, an England U20 international, was with K.V.C. Westerlo in Belgium last term.

A key player in the deal is said to be entrepreneur James Bord, a former professional poker player and founder of the Short Circuit company - whose data is understood to help feed United’s owners’ AI model. Sources with knowledge of the process have told The Star that Bord’s links with Spurs, who he supports, have played a part in the interest in Phillips and Devine.

Devine, who became Spurs’ youngest ever player and goalscorer when he netted in the FA Cup against Marine at the age of 16 years and 163 days, is a former teammate of United midfielder Oliver Arblaster from their time together at Port Vale while Phillips played in both Stoke’s games against United last term, with the Blades winning 2-0 on both occasions.

Speaking at the end of the season, Stoke boss Mark Robins said of Phillips: “I think Ash has got a brilliant future ahead of him. He’s been superb for us. He’s been playing through the last month with injury and got through.”

Ryan Mason, the former Spurs coach, could use his connections with the reigning Europa League champions to bring some players on loan to West Bromwich Albion after leaving north London to take over at United’s Championship rivals.

Devine was rated highly by Ange Postecoglou but the Australian was fired despite leading Spurs to European glory, with Thomas Frank recruited from Brentford to replace him. Both youngsters remain down the pecking order at Spurs and after previous Championship experience, with Devine tasting the second tier with Plymouth Argyle in the second half of the 2023/24 season, the Londoners may feel that exposure to what will hopefully be a promotion push at Bramall Lane could further their development.

United are in need of defensive reinforcements, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson currently the only two senior centre-halves on their books after Rob Holding’s return to Crystal Palace. Both Ahmedhozic and Robinson will both enter the final year of their respective contracts at the start of next month.