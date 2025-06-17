Sheffield United miss out on first transfer of summer amid Chris Wilder future uncertainty

The uncertainty about Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United future has helped one of their Championship rivals steal a march for one of his key transfer targets this week. United are still to make a public decision on the manager’s position at Bramall Lane, with less than two months until the new Championship campaign.

As we revealed last week, the United board are split on whether to stick or twist after last season’s play-off heartbreak against Sunderland at Wembley and a decision has now been made to relieve Wilder of his duties, with Spaniard Ruben Selles in the box seat to replace him at Bramall Lane.

Wilder had made contact with a number of players about moves to Bramall Lane this summer, with the moves effectively placed on hold while the manager’s position is decided. Swansea City defender Harry Darling was understood to have been a player of interest to Wilder.

Crucially, Darling is said to have also been keen in making the move this summer when his contract in South Wales officially expired. But United faced stiff competition for his signature and their state of limbo has allowed other clubs to steal a march in the race for the classy 25-year-old, who has now signed for their Championship rivals Norwich City.

After signing a three-year deal at Carrow Road, with the option of a further season, Darling said: "I'm delighted, it's been a long time coming after a lot of conversations. I'm happy to finally get it sorted and I'm looking forward to getting started.

“With Liam [Manning, the new Norwich boss] being in charge, I worked with him before at MK Dons so I didn't need convincing too much about the style of play. I really enjoyed it last time working with him."

United are in the market for centre-halves after Rob Holding’s return to Crystal Palace left Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson as the only two senior options on their books, with both set to enter the final years of their respective contracts in just over a fortnight.

Canaries sporting director Ben Knapper added of Darling: "We're absolutely thrilled to get this deal over the line. There was of course big competition for Harry's signature, so we're delighted to secure his services and it's great that he sees us as the best place to commit his long-term future to.

"He's coming into the prime years of his career, knows the league and has a lot of experience at this level. He's a proven performer and he also has a real hunger and desire to progress, and help move our football club forward.”