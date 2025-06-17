Exclusive: Chris Wilder edges closer to divisive Sheffield United departure as exit plans put in place

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder’s departure from Sheffield United is expected to be confirmed this week after discussions between the manager and members of the Bramall Lane hierarchy earlier this week. United’s owners, the COH Sports group, are understood to have decided to change direction after last month’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley.

As we reported earlier this week, rumours of a recruitment-centred fall-out between Wilder and the owners are wide of the mark, with some members of the board of directors keen to keep the manager in place and go again next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But others favoured a change in approach and a communications strategy is now being prepared to confirm the exit of Wilder, less than five months after he signed a new deal which was scheduled to run until the summer of 2028.

One potential reason for the delay in making a decision on Wilder’s future could be the search for his replacement, with the owners looking to get their ducks in a row and minimise the fallout from the departure. The decision will also affect members of Wilder’s coaching staff, with discussions ongoing behind the scenes about their situation.

Chris Wilder edging towards Sheffield United exit after discussions with Bramall Lane board

Talks are understood to have taken place between the United hierarchy and Wilder earlier this week, with all signs pointing towards an exit that will likely divide the Blades fanbase. The majority seemed to be behind Wilder having another go at promotion after last season’s heartbreak, with an opposing section holding the view that a change should be made.

The decision will at least allow United to move forward with their plans for the new campaign. Wilder had lined up a number of players for Bramall Lane moves this summer - including out-of-contract defender Harry Darling - but they may now move elsewhere, with Darling also a target for United’s Championship rivals Norwich City as well as Glasgow giants Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation will also inevitably mount about the futures of those United players who were close to Wilder. Key man Gustavo Hamer had a particularly good relationship with the Blades boss and is expected to be the subject of more transfer interest this summer after Leeds United failed with an audacious low-ball bid a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder’s successor in the Bramall Lane dugout will likely be recruited with the owners’ recruitment approach in mind. Nigerian Ehije Ukaki became their latest development signing earlier this month, signing from Botev Plovdiv, with United exploring the Bulgarian top-flight again for a young right-back.

Recruitment will be one of the main priorities this summer, with United needing centre-half reinforcements and a new right-back ahead of the new campaign. Wilder had resurrected his interest in former Everton man Jonjoe Kenny, a free agent after his deal at Hertha BSC expired, but a number of clubs are interested in keeping the 28-year-old in Germany.

Respected German outlet Sport Bild have reported that Werder Bremen and Borussia Mönchengladbach are eyeing a move, while the Kölner Rundschau also claim that Kenny is in negotiations with FC Köln.