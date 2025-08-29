Sheffield United transfer interest in 44-cap international sparks debate after cryptic Leeds United future message

Israeli international Manor Solomon is a transfer option for Sheffield United ahead of Monday’s deadline - but the interest has sparked debate amongst the Blades fanbase. The Tottenham Hotspur man spent last season on loan at Leeds United, helping them win 100 points and lift the Championship title.

He returned to London facing somewhat of an uncertain future this summer and could still be let out again before the window slams shut at 7pm on Monday evening, with Leicester City another potential destination in the second tier.

Boss Ruben Selles is keen to add some width to his side after United’s transfer business cranked into gear of late, with four players - Ben Godfrey, Nils Zatterstrom, Danny Ings and most recently Japhet Tanganga - arriving at Bramall Lane in the space of a week.

As we revealed yesterday Luton Town man Tahith Chong is a player of interest for United, who are also considering a move for Chelsea youngster Alex Matos after the 20-year-old caught the eye in a half-season loan spell at Oxford United last season.

But it is the interest in Solomon that has set tongues wagging amongst Unitedites, and not because of his on-field abilities. The 26-year-old has previously shared pro-Israeli, anti-Hamas messages on his social media accounts in the middle of the Gaza war with Palestinians. Leeds were forced to condemn a song sung routinely by their fanbase last season which suggested that Solomon “hates Palestine.”

After news was broken of United’s Solomon interest by journalist Callum Cheswick, debate quickly raged on social media. @LeftyPayne posted on X: “I want him nowhere near my club…. I don’t care whether you are ‘left’ or ‘right,’ this player openly supports a genocide.”

Prominent X account The Bladesman added: “Don't care that he's Israeli, I care that he actively supports a genocide. If you are happy with your club paying someone like that, and think a few goals outweighs basic human decency then that's your business. I don't. And for the people saying keep politics out of football... 1. Not liking someone who supports a genocide isn't politics and 2. grow up.”

But others disagreed with the stance, instead focusing on what Solomon could add to United on the field. X user @chapman80220 wrote: “A fantastic player who will be very welcome at our club if he signs. He will also be entitled, like everybody in this country to his opinions and his views.”

David Morton added: “Manor is very good at our level, in fact too good. He ended up at Leeds and could possibly end up at us, because teams in higher leagues wouldn't want to sign him for precisely what you're seeing in the thread. I personally don't want him, but I can understand why others would.”

Solomon scored 10 goals and added 12 assists for Leeds as they edged out Burnley on goal difference to lift the Championship title last term. Posting on social media at the end of the season, he cryptically wrote: “After nearly a year without football, I couldn't have asked for a better comeback season and a better ending.

“I really don't know what the future holds, but I do know that Leeds United will forever be in my heart. Thank you again, fans, for the unforgettable past few weeks and all your incredible support and love throughout the entire season.”