Steve Thompson’s brilliant Sheffield United memories relived as former Blades player, boss relived

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Thompson, the diehard Sheffield United supporter who lived the dream of going on to play for and manage his boyhood club, has passed away after sadly losing his battle with cancer. Born in the Steel City, Thompson had to wait until 1988 - three months after his 33rd birthday, to make his debut for the Blades.

He later made the transition to coaching and took caretaker charge of the Blades in 1997, after a tumultuous period of Bramall Lane sparked the resignation of Nigel Spackman, leading them out in an FA Cup semi-final against Newcastle United at Old Trafford the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also guided the Blades to the play-offs before a two-legged defeat to Sunderland saw United turn to Steve Bruce as their new boss, with former Waltheof School pupil Thompson going on to manage Cambridge United and Notts County in a career that had also seen him play for Lincoln City and Charlton, and work as part of Kevin Keegan’s coaching staff at Newcastle United.

But wherever his career took him, his heart remained at Bramall Lane - a stadium he used to dream of walking out at when he was a youngster going to college on Granville Road on Tuesday evenings. He had signed schoolboy forms as a youngster before being released and working his way back up the ladder, being brought back to United by Dave Bassett.

Former Sheffield United player, manager loses cancer battle as brilliant Blades memory relived

All those years later, at a packed Old Trafford, Thompson admitted that the sight of thousands of Blades supporters behind one goal brought tears his eyes. “Playing for United and then managing them … I can die a happy man,” he told The Star in 2019. “Get me in City Road cemetery. I’ll be alright.”

Thompson’s delight at signing for United under Bassett was short-lived, after stopping for a newspaper before making his way into the Bramall Lane car park - followed by a policeman on a motorbike, who noticed he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was only across the road,” Thompson pleaded, to no avail. As a last throw of the dice, he mentioned he played for United. The policeman turned out to be a Wednesdayite and Thompson was fined, receiving and got three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that day he was returning to his mum’s Sheffield house when he was cut up by another car on the Parkway and swerved to avoid it. A police car pulled him over, Thompson telling the officer that United were playing Fulham the following night.

“Looks like you’ve got your three points a day early, then,” the policeman said. Another Wednesday fan. Six points in a day. At least Thompson could raise a smile as he watched his new side beat Fulham 1-0, with Brian Deane on the scoresheet.

Thompson’s only United goal came in a 2-1 win over Northampton on April 15, 1989 – a day seared into Sheffield football infamy as 97 Liverpool fans were killed at their FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough. It is a sad footnote to what should have been a joyous memory for a man who was no stranger to tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson was playing for Lincoln City on the day of the Bradford City fire on May 11, 1985, which claimed 56 lives and caused 265 injuries. Ignited by a lit cigarette dropped onto paper and debris underneath a wooden Valley Parade stand, the fire spread rapidly with burning wood and other flammable materials falling from the roof onto the crowd below.

In less than four minutes the entire main stand had been engulfed in flames as Thompson and his fellow players watched on in horror. “They ushered us off the pitch and there was a local pub just opposite the ground, where we all sat in our kits,” Thompson recalled.

“The Bradford lads were obviously all concerned for their relatives that had come to celebrate and we were watching the flames on the TV. We travelled back to Lincoln on another team bus because ours had been burnt by the fire and we kept hearing: ‘One’s dead, now two are dead.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star

“It kept rising and rising. Two of the guys who died were from Lincoln, Bill Stacey and Jim West, so Lincoln named one of their stands in their memory. You don’t expect people to die at football matches.”

Just over a fortnight later Thompson experienced another brush with death. Lincoln’s squad had travelled to Magaluf for a post-season trip and after a cable in his apartment lift snapped, Thompson was on the British Airtours flight that overshot the runway at Leeds Bradford airport and crashed into an embankment with more than 400 people on board. “They used to call me ‘Lucky Jim,’” Thompson said ruefully. “Now they just call me ‘Jim.’” At the time of the interview, he hadn’t stepped foot in a plane in 10 years.

Star

His time at United offers better memories. “Harry liked a beer but he knew when you’d been out,” he laughed. “He’d come over in training and go: ‘What was Josephine’s like last night, Thommo?’ You would run through brick walls for him and he fostered this spirit where we knew that if anyone did beat us, they had to be really good and really earn it.”

Thompson had to be patient but got his chance towards the end of the 1988/89 season and at one point played 21 successive games, including a man-of-the-match performance in a 4-1 win over Blackpool on February 25. In the build-up to the game Thompson was involved in a car crash and had to have 15 stitches in his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nowhere that will harm you, then,” said Bassett when Thompson told him. He was cleared to play against Blackpool and partnered Paul Stancliffe at the heart of defence as United eased to victory. “Lads who had been man-of-the-match before had been getting crystal decanters and things like that,” Thompson smiled. “They announced my name in the VIP place and I went up and got a Halford’s car set.”