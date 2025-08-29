Sheffield United looking to tie up transfer deal for Premier League starlet after future conversations

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United could look to tie up a deal for a promising Premier League youngster ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, The Star understands, after adding his name to their list of summer targets. The Blades have made a number of moves late in the window.

Japhet Tanganga’s move from Millwall yesterday saw him become the fourth player to join United in less than a week, following Ben Godfrey, Nils Zatterstrom and Danny Ings through the front door at Bramall Lane.

.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Ruben Selles is still keen to add some width to his side, with a deal for Tahith Chong of Luton Town lined up as we revealed yesterday. Central midfield is also another priority position amid a spate of unfortunate injuries in the middle of the park.

And we have been told that United are eyeing a move for Chelsea youngster Alex Matos, who spent time last season on loan in the Championship with Oxford United.

A 20-year-old defensive midfielder by trade, Matos also operated further up the pitch and came off the bench in Oxford’s victory over the Blades last season, one of 20 Championship appearances for Gary Rowett’s side.

Sheffield United eye up Premier League starlet in latest transfer move

Matos held talks with Stamford Bridge officials about his future after returning from his loan spell at the Kassam Stadium, with the decision understood to have been taken to allow him to leave again - most likely on a temporary basis. The Athletic reported previously that Chelsea value the youngster at around £10m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matos is said to have been identified by the Blades owners’ data-driven model, having helped Oxford survive in the Championship last season.

Speaking about his future earlier this summer, Matos said: “After I’ve had some time off, I’ll come back and I’ll see where my future lies. The experience [at Oxford] will definitely be in my memory.

“I’ve enjoyed a valuable loan experience, and I’ve enjoyed the ups and downs, and I think I’ve come out the end of the tunnel in a bright way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”I had to get my foot down and work hard, and that’s part of a loan. You have to work hard and earn the gaffer’s trust, and go out there and perform, and I think I’ve done that.

“It’s always good to go on loan and achieve staying in the Championship with a good group of lads and a good group of staff as well.“