Ruben Selles clarifies Sheffield United’s transfer stance as Callum O’Hare linked with Bramall Lane exit

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles has refused to rule out the possibility of any key men leaving Sheffield United before Monday’s transfer deadline after Callum O’Hare became the latest Blade to be linked with a move away. Legia Warsaw are said to be keen on a deal for the 27-year-old former Coventry City man.

A fee of £2m has been mooted for a player who joined the Blades on a free transfer following the expiry of his deal in the Midlands, with question marks about his exact role in Selles’ current system. He has been played as a central midfielder so far but it has not brought out the best of his undoubted abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His former City teammate Gus Hamer will continue to be linked with a move away right up to the deadline, with Turkish side Trabzonspor the latest to be mentioned in connection with the Brazilian-born Dutch playmaker, while Michael Cooper and Harrison Burrows have also attracted top-flight interest this summer.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough, United’s final game before the international break as they look for a first win under Selles’ management, Selles was asked if he was confident that United’s hierarchy would stand firm if offers did materialise for any of the Blades’ key men.

Ruben Selles clarifies Sheffield United’s transfer stance as Callum O’Hare linked with Bramall Lane exit

"I'm confident but as I said many times, this is football and no one is bigger than Sheffield United as a club,” said Selles. “So if there is a proposal for someone, he wants to go, it's the money that we expected and we have a plan behind that, then it probably will happen.

“Right now I'm confident that everyone stays. We may do a couple of loans with the young players to give them playing time in clubs that we think can help their development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he was expecting a busy deadline day on Monday, with the window slamming shut at a slightly earlier time of 7pm this time rather than the usual 11pm, Selles smiled: “Well, that's the magic of the final day of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are going to miss the last four hours because usually it's at 11 or 12 o'clock in the night and now it's at seven. It's always an interesting day and always something happens. Hopefully we can close the day before and then have a good day on the first of September. But usually it's not like that."