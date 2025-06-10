Sheffield United's first pre-season friendlies confirmed as fans discover clarity on overseas trip plans

Sheffield United’s 2024/25 campaign only ended just over a fortnight ago with a cruel defeat to Sunderland in the play-off final, but Blades fans can now begin to turn their attentions towards next season’s promotion bid. The first few friendlies of the upcoming pre-season have been confirmed this afternoon, with details of a pre-season trip as well.

The Blades will take on local opposition away from home while the newly-laid Bramall Lane pitch settles in, with more potential friendlies being confirmed further down the line. But the first four will see United travel to York City, Rotherham United, Burton Albion and Chesterfield.

The Blades will also spend time in Girona for a warm-weather training camp ahead of the start of the new Championship season in early August, but that trip will not feature a friendly game.

A United statement read: “United can confirm four local pre-season friendlies with a training camp in Spain also rubber stamped as preparations for the 2025/26 season accelerate. The Blades will step up plans for the new season with a training camp in Girona between Sunday 6th July and Saturday 12th July, with no planned games, before flying back for a host of domestic friendlies.

“On English shores, United travel to the LNER Community Stadium to face National League side York City on Tuesday 15th July, kick-off 7pm. United then travel to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday 19th July to face League One opposition in Rotherham United, kick-off 3pm.

“It's League One opposition again on Tuesday 22nd July, kick-off 7.45pm, as United take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium for a fixture selected for ex-Blade and current Brewers coach John Brayford's testimonial.

“On Saturday 26th July, United then face League Two Chesterfield at the SMH Group Stadium, kick-off 3pm. Please note, the above fixtures are subject to change whilst additional matches are likely to be added to schedule. Details on ticket prices will be announced in due course.”

Unitedites will be able to continue their season planning in just over a fortnight, when the EFL fixtures are confirmed on Thursday, June 26 at 12pm.