Sheffield United are expected to lose first-team players following their play-off final defeat.

Sheffield United could soon be waving goodbye to midfielder Vinicius Souza following reports of his imminent move to VfL Wolfsburg.

Bramall Lane chiefs are realistic about their prospects of keeping last season’s squad together, with outgoings a natural follow-up of their play-off final defeat to Sunderland in May. There has already been plenty of interest in talismanic attacker Gustavo Hamer and equally, top-tier teams are keen on Souza.

The midfield rock battled through injury issues to play 38 games for the Blades but ultimately fell short in his goal to win promotion back to the Premier League. And now two years after his arrival in South Yorkshire, the 26-year-old looks set for Germany with Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande reporting on a move.

He claims Souza will head across to Wolfsburg for medical tests next week, following the agreement of a €15million (£12.8m) fee, and he is expected to join the Bundesliga club on Monday or Tuesday. Wolfsburg finished 11th in the 18-team German top-flight last season and are looking to add a physical presence in their midfield, seemingly moving quick to land the Blades favourite.

Souza looks set to be the first major exit of United’s summer in what is a massive, if not unexpected, blow to new manager Ruben Selles. The £10m signing from Belgian side Lommel proved to be one of the Championship’s top midfielders last season and was a great in-pitch leader among a relatively inexperienced squad.

Vini Souza exit a big blow for Sheffield United

The combative midfielder didn’t exactly hit the ground running at United, with his debut campaign coming during a difficult season all-round in which the Blades were relegated. But he became a fan-favourite during the previous term’s eventually unsuccessful promotion race and was also one of the first names on Wilder’s team sheet when fit.

"Certainly, Vini's turnaround is all credit to the boy and is all down to him, 100%,” Wilder said of Souza in November last year. “From the first day he walked through the door, he's been absolutely outstanding, and his performances have been incredible. He's a real leader, popular boy, and he's a huge player for us and the supporters, most importantly, recognise that."

Should Souza’s move to Wolfsburg go ahead, United will be expected to reinvest the money from his sale into ready-made first-team additions. So far, COH Sports Group’s innovative model has brought only Nigerian winger Ehije Ukaki through the door, with more senior options needed if Selles is to lead another promotion push.

Asked earlier this month if he was looking forward to adding some new faces to the group he has inherited from Wilder, 42-year-old Selles said: “Yes, it’s always like that in this period of the year in the summer window.

“Obviously, some of the contracts are expiring, some players that are not going to be able to join us for next season. Situations happening in the market. So, we expect some players to join us and make us even more competitive.”