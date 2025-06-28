Tommy Doyle has made 58 appearances since his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Former Sheffield United loanee is reportedly now in advanced talks with Birmingham City.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades have shown interest in their former loan player Tommy Doyle, but reports suggest he is now closer to a move to their Championship rivals.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder is free to leave the club this summer, and Birmingham City are in advanced talks for a move that would see the 23-year-old join on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy if the Blues manage to gain promotion to the Premier League, Birmingham World reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of suitors for Doyle this summer, including Sheffield United and Sunderland, but Birmingham are hoping to wrap this deal up quickly.

The Manchester City academy graduate first joined Wolves on loan a year after his spell at S2, also on loan but had a buy option for around £4m, which they activated in 2024.

What has Doyle been up to since he left Bramall Lane?

Doyle enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan at Sheffield United, joining alongside his Man City teammate James McAtee, and he scored the winner in the FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers. Unfortunately, the Man City loanee was unable to play in the semi-final against his parent club at Wembley, and his loan side were knocked out.

The season after was a successful one in the Premier League, playing under Gary O’Neil, Doyle made 32 appearances for Wolves and was one of the main midfield options under the English manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after his loan spell was made permanent last year, O’Neill was sacked, and Doyle fell down the pecking order with new boss Vitor Pereira preferring other midfield options.

Doyle, now on the fringes of the Wolves squad, is looking for a move to reinvigorate his career, having played just over 600 minutes of football last season. He has strong Championship credentials after impressing for the Blades a few seasons ago and is more than capable of playing a key role for a promotion-chasing side this upcoming season.

With a whole host of clubs interested in the former England U-21 international, Sheffield United could do worse than challenging newly promoted Birmingham for Doyle’s signature and re-signing their former loanee.