Ruben Selles' Sheffield United transfer plan as new Blades boss drops departures hint

Ruben Selles is relishing the task of putting his stamp on Sheffield United’s squad after being confirmed as Chris Wilder’s Bramall Lane successor earlier this week. The Spaniard has made a quick return to management after being sacked by United’s Yorkshire rivals Hull City at the end of last season.

His appointment is supposed to herald the start of a new era at Bramall Lane, one which will have the Blades owners’ data-driven recruitment approach at its heart. The level of input that the former Southampton and Reading boss will have on incomings is yet to be confirmed, with former poker player turned data analyst James Bord understood to be having an input on recruitment from his Las Vegas base.

But United don’t have a lot of time to waste, having fallen weeks behind their Championship rivals in terms of planning by entering the play-offs and then being stuck in a state of limbo while Wilder’s United future was decided.

The Blades’ only signing so far this window remains Nigerian winger Ehije Ukaki, arriving from Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv on a three-year deal earlier this month, but Selles will need more established talents to call upon as he looks to hit the ground running in South Yorkshire.

Asked if he was looking forward to adding some new faces to the group he has inherited from Wilder, the 42-year-old said: “Yes, it’s always like that in this period of the year in the summer window.

“Obviously, some of the contracts are expiring, some players that are not going to be able to join us for next season. Situations happening in the market. So, we expect some players to join us and make us even more competitive.”

Selles’ comments hint at some possible departures as he assesses his squad, with his references to expiring contracts particularly interesting considering former Liverpool man Rhian Brewster is the only senior player whose current deal expires at the end of this month, with as yet no indication as to whether he will remain at Bramall Lane.

A number of players on Wilder’s shopping list this summer have already gone elsewhere or stayed with their current club, including defenders Harry Darling and Jimmy Dunne, but the Blades, as we revealed yesterday, still retain an interest in former striker Oli McBurnie despite Wilder’s departure.

Whichever players are at Selles’ disposal come the start of the season will have to sign up for his high-tempo style of play, which has already been documented - and was described as “chaos” by former Wednesday loan man Harlee Dean, who played under Selles at Reading.

United’s players will be straight into their work when they report back for pre-season training later this summer, with a training camp in Girona also vital as the Spaniard - joined in Sheffield by No.2 James Oliver-Pearce and coach Tobias Loveland - looks to get across his demands to his squad.

“It’s always a good time to spend some hours with them,” Selles added. “To train in a quiet environment, and to spend moments off the pitch. Also to try to make those extra meetings, with video or even just to have a coffee and start to know each other a little bit better.”