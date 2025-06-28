Tyler Bindon is linked with a move to Bramall Lane | Getty Images

New Zealand international Tyler Bindon is linked with a move to Sheffield United, but who is the 20-year-old and why does Ruben Selles want to reunite with him at Bramall Lane?

Tyler Bindon is a young defender linked with a move to Sheffield United after impressing heavily in League One with Reading.

The Kiwi international was signed by Nottingham Forest at the start of 2025 but returned to Reading on loan to see out the rest of the season. Now, after returning to his parent club, Bindon is linked with a move to S2 reports The Guardian.

Bindon’s early career

Bindon grew up in an athletic household, as his mother won 77 caps for the New Zealand women’s team and his father captained the New Zealand volleyball team. However, at 12 years old, the family moved to the US as his mother took up a role as coach for the University of California at Los Angeles’ soccer team.

This led to Bindon joining Los Angeles FC as a youth player after his time for the East Coast Bays, a club in the second tier of New Zealand football, was cut short.

The 6’3 defender represented the United States Under-19 side, which he was eligible for due to his American-born mother, but was called up to the All Whites in 2023 and never looked back. Bindon has made 16 appearances for New Zealand, scoring two goals.

Move to Reading and working with Selles

In August 2023, Bindon linked up with now Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles at Reading. Bindon signed a two-year deal to make the journey from the US to England. He was a regular fixture in Selles’ side in pre-season that year and made his debut in a 4-0 win over Millwall in the EFL Cup.

At the end of his first season, Bindon came runner-up in Reading’s Player of the Season award, scoring two goals and making 44 appearances. By the end of his second season with the club, he had worn the captain’s armband with the trust put in him by Selles against Fleetwood Town. He was also recognised for his impressive performances by being named Reading’s Player of the Season after making 47 appearances with The Royals finishing just outside of the play-off positions in 7th.

Transfer to Nottingham Forest and availability this summer

In the middle of last season, Bindon caught the eye of Premier League side Nottingham Forest, who made the move to sign him permanently from Reading at the beginning of February before loaning him back for the rest of the season.

Although he impressed in League One, it is thought that Nottingham Forest don’t need him amongst their defensive ranks yet, and he is available for a move this summer, with Selles keen to be reunited with his former standout defender.

Bindon might not be ready to leap up to play European football with Nottingham Forest yet, but the already experienced international defender will back himself to contribute at the level below the Premier League.