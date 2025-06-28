Tyler Bindon is linked with a reunion with former boss Ruben Selles

New Sheffield United head coach Ruben Selles is eyeing up a reunion with a defender he used to coach at Reading.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades manager has been linked with bringing a familiar face to Bramall Lane to reinforce his defensive options.

Tyler Bindon, who Selles coached at Reading, is currently at Nottingham Forest but would find it difficult to get minutes at the Premier League club and is linked with a move to S2, as reported by The Guardian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old played 43 times for Selles in the 2023/24 season and helped Selles’ side keep 12 clean sheets.

Earlier this year, the New Zealand international completed a permanent move to Nottingham Forest from The Royals but was immediately loaned back to the League One side for the remainder of the season.

Bindon’s career so far

Bindon began his career in the second tier of football in New Zealand before making the move to the United States with Los Angeles FC in 2017.

Selles brought Bindon to Reading in 2023, where he signed a two-year deal. The former US youth international became a regular under the new Sheffield United head coach and even captained the side in an FA Cup first-round game against Fleetwood Town in November 2024, a game he also scored in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest’s interest came earlier this year, and he made the move to the Premier League club on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Bindon was then loaned back to Reading to complete the season in League One, where he was nominated for the EFL League One Young Player of the Season award and won Reading’s Player of the Season having helped his loan side to a 7th-place finish.