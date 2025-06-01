Sheffield United will be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Chris Wilder could be set to bring Oli McBurnie back to Bramall Lane this summer as reports emerge of growing interest in the free agent striker.

McBurnie only joined Spanish outfit Las Palmas last year, having seen his Blades contract expire, but is now expected to be on the move again following their drop into the second-tier. The 28-year-old penned a three-year deal in Spain which contained a relegation clause, effectively ripping the remainder of his contract up once a bottom-three La Liga finish was confirmed.

United offloaded a huge number of first-team players following their own relegation last summer but Wilder in fact wanted to keep McBurnie, who had scored 29 goals across five years at Bramall Lane. The ongoing takeover situation prevented a contract extension from arriving but with the former Blades striker now newly available, Alan Nixon reports on interest from South Yorkshire.

The well-respected EFL journalist reports via his Patreon page that United are one of three Championship teams eyeing a summer move for McBurnie, with Hull City and another former club Swansea City also named. But La Liga club Celta Vigo are thought to be keen on keeping the Scotland international in Spain, and they can offer Europa League football following their seventh-placed finish.

Despite Las Palmas enduring a difficult campaign overall, McBurnie impressed in Spain with three goals and six assists in 34 top-flight appearances. That return appears to have piqued the interest of Celta Vigo chiefs, who need to add depth for their European campaign, but there is also plenty of interest closer to home - something the Leeds-born striker could be tempted by.

“We didn’t reach our goal this season and we didn’t manage to stay up, so my contract has gone from three years to up again,” McBurnie told BBC Radio Sheffield last month. “So I’m a free agent. I just need to get home and spend some time with the family. It’s been lovely being out here but at the same time it’s also hard being away from the family so much. I’ll talk it over with the missus, and talk about what we want to do.”

United look set for a significant summer overhaul and so the return of a familiar face would likely be welcomed by Wilder, who could lose a raft of top players following last month’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland. Gustavo Hamer has already been linked with a move to Leeds United or Everton, while there will certainly be interest in the likes of Vinicius Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Attacking reinforcements will be priority at Bramall Lane regardless, with loan pair Ben Brereton Diaz and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi both returning to Southampton and Crystal Palace respectively, following the end of their deals. There is also uncertainty over the future of Rhian Brewster, who is in talks over fresh terms with his current Blades deal expiring in a matter of weeks.

