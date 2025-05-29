Every Sheffield United player's contract status, including Leeds United transfer target, forgotten man - gallery

How long each Sheffield United first-team player has left on their Bramall Lane contracts after retained list confirmed

Defeat in the play-off final at Wembley last weekend sentenced Sheffield United to at least another season at Championship level, and also signalled the start of another rebuild at Bramall Lane. A failure to win promotion back to the top-flight at the first attempt means a number of key men could move on this summer.

The Blades’ retained list, published earlier today, confirmed that they remain in talks with Rhian Brewster over a new deal to keep him in South Yorkshire, while skipper Jack Robinson’s automatic one-year extension was publicly confirmed.

While some players are approaching a key season next term as their contracts begin to wind down, some have longer to make an impression - and some arguably have more time on their deals than they ideally would, with their futures lying away from Bramall Lane.

It’s worth noting that some players’ contracts will contain an option in the club’s favour, not all of which are publicly confirmed. But after the retained list was confirmed, we had a look at every first-team player’s contractual status going into the summer - and only time will tell how many of them are still at the Lane when the new season kicks off in just over two months...

Under contract until 2026. In the final year of his deal soon, and this summer is a key one. If United can’t persuade him to put pen to paper, then history suggests they will look to sell him rather than lose him for nothing in a year. Will the new owners change the previous policy?

1. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Under contract until 2028. United moved smartly to tie down a number of their key young players recently and Arblaster is one of the most important. Currently sidelined with his knee injury but hopefully he’ll be back for the start of the new season where he’ll be desperate to make amends

2. Oliver Arblaster

Under contract until 2027. Another homegrown starlet who put pen to paper on a new deal last January, which runs for two more years. Next season could therefore be another huge one for the young man

3. Andre Brooks

Under contract until 2028. A brilliant debut season at Bramall Lane saw his value multiply and if any vultures are circling after United’s promotion heartbreak, then the Blades have the power in their favour

4. Harrison Burrows

