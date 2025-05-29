Defeat in the play-off final at Wembley last weekend sentenced Sheffield United to at least another season at Championship level, and also signalled the start of another rebuild at Bramall Lane. A failure to win promotion back to the top-flight at the first attempt means a number of key men could move on this summer.
The Blades’ retained list, published earlier today, confirmed that they remain in talks with Rhian Brewster over a new deal to keep him in South Yorkshire, while skipper Jack Robinson’s automatic one-year extension was publicly confirmed.
While some players are approaching a key season next term as their contracts begin to wind down, some have longer to make an impression - and some arguably have more time on their deals than they ideally would, with their futures lying away from Bramall Lane.
It’s worth noting that some players’ contracts will contain an option in the club’s favour, not all of which are publicly confirmed. But after the retained list was confirmed, we had a look at every first-team player’s contractual status going into the summer - and only time will tell how many of them are still at the Lane when the new season kicks off in just over two months...
