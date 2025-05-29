Sheffield United retained list confirmed as Blades make Rhian Brewster decision, Jack Robinson future clarified

Sheffield United have confirmed that they are in discussions with striker Rhian Brewster over a new deal at Bramall Lane, after their retained list was published this afternoon. The former Liverpool striker is scheduled to become a free agent this summer, as things stand.

But the Blades have not given up hope of keeping him in South Yorkshire ahead of the new season, as they plan another rebuild following Saturday’s defeat to Sunderland in the play-off final at Wembley.

The former England U21 international has struggled with injury issues for most of his time at Bramall Lane since his big-money move from the current Premier League champions back in 2020. But his fitness fortune has improved this season, with the 25-year-old inking his name in Blades folklore with the winner in the Steel City derby against Wednesday at Hillsborough earlier this season.

United have been in negotiations with Brewster and his representatives for a while but have as of yet not found an agreement, with the striker able to begin speaking to other clubs soon ahead of the official end of his contract on June 30.

One man who will be staying at Bramall Lane next season is skipper Jack Robinson, who triggered an automatic one-year extension to his contract after playing a certain number of games this term. As things stand he and Anel Ahmedhodzic are the only senior centre-halves on United’s books, with Rob Holding’s loan ending and the defender returning to Crystal Palace.

The rest of United’s loan cohort, including Ben Brereton Diaz, Hamza Choudhury and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, have also gone back to their parent clubs along with Harry Clarke and Alfie Gilchrist. Choudhury posted a farewell message to the Blades earlier this week amid uncertainty over his future with Leicester City - who will join the Blades in the Championship next season after being relegated from the Premier League.

Ivo Grbic remains under contract and will return to Bramall Lane after his loan spell in Turkey with Çaykur Rizespor, with two years left on the out-of-favour goalkeeper’s contract at Bramall Lane. With Michael Cooper establishing himself as United’s undisputed No.1, and Adam Davies still under contract, it seems likely United will again attempt to move Grbic on this summer.

Elsewhere left-back Harry Boyes, who only made his United debut earlier this season after a succession of loan spells elsewhere in the EFL, will be able to make a fresh start elsewhere after being released, alongside fellow development squad players Ethan Cummings, Mekhi Haughton-Parris and Henry Molyneux.

Sheffield United’s retained list in full amid Jack Robinson, Rhian Brewster clarity

First team, players under contract

Anel Ahmedhodžić, Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks, Harrison Burrows, Jefferson Cáceres, Tyrese Campbell, Tom Cannon, Michael Cooper, Adam Davies, Tom Davies, Ivo Grbic, Gustavo Hamer, Sam McCallum, Kieffer Moore, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Christian Nwachukwu, Callum O’Hare, Sydie Peck, Jack Robinson, Femi Seriki, Jamie Shackleton, Vini Souza.

First Team players out of contract and in discussions

Rhian Brewster

First Team loan players returning to parent clubs

Alfie Gilchrist, Rob Holding, Harry Souttar, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Harry Clarke, Ben Brereton Diaz, Hamza Choudhury.

Development squad under contract

Sam Aston, Alfie Atherton, Jamal Baptiste, Jevan Beattie, Billy Blacker, Jili Buyabu, Sam Curtis, Evan Easton, Luke Faxon, Marshall Francis, Miguel Freckleton, Antwoine Hackford, Owen Hampson, Louie Marsh, Ryan Oné, Lennon Patterson, Jayden Prunty, Dovydas Sasnauskas, Sai Sachdev, Zain Tahir, Jay Tinsdale, Jack Waldron.

Development squad released

Harry Boyes, Ethan Cummings, Mekhi Haughton-Parris, Henry Molyneux.

Scholarship year one under contract

Siem Eyob Abraha, Sam Colechin, Arlo Coubrough, Franklyn Gordon, Ben Grainger, Alfie Hough, Theo Howard, Jaydon Makhalira, Riley McLachlan, Aaron Reid, Lamine Sidibe, Dylan Tawodzera, Alfie Venners.

Archie Christie-Cranie, Zach Giggs, Coby Hewitson, Frankie Jones, Seth Okyere, Jackson Blaize.

Noah Kiwomya, Jaye Long.