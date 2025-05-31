Sheffield United linked with 27-goal hotshot after play-off pain prompts future re-think

Sheffield United have been credited with an interest in 27-goal striker Charlie Kelman - with as many as EIGHT Championship clubs reportedly monitoring the Queens Park Rangers man. Kelman will return to Loftus Road after a goal-laden spell on loan at Leyton Orient, which saw him score 27 goals in all competitions.

The 23-year-old also added six assists as Orient fell just short of promotion to the Championship, losing to Charlton Athetic in the play-off final at Wembley, but the striker has done his own second-tier hopes no harm with a stunning campaign in front of goal.

His contract in West London was extended in January last year and is not understood to expire last year, with the R’s set to take a decision on Kelman’s future this summer. “When we send any player on loan the main target is that they can play, can develop and progress,” former boss Marti Cifuentes said earlier this season.

“That’s the case with him and it’s not just about the goals but the level of his performances has been very good. Hopefully he will finish the season very strongly, and we will decide what’s the next step with him.”

A decision on Kelman’s future may depend on who replaces Cifuentes in the QPR dugout, however, after the Londoners placed the Spaniard on gardening leave ahead of their final game of the Championship season. Johannes Hoff Thorup, who was sacked by Norwich City towards the end of the campaign, has been mentioned as a potential successor.

The Blades have been linked with Kelman alongside Bristol City and West Brom, who interestingly are also adopting a statistical based method to recruitment as they search for their new manager. As things stand the forward positions don’t appear a huge priority for the Blades, especially if they can persuade Rhian Brewster to extend his current deal which is set to expire at the end of next month.

But any season such as Kelman’s last term is bound to attract attention elsewhere, with Rangers potentially facing something of a dilemma with a player who’s yet to find the back of the net for them in 26 appearances - although in mitigation, most have come off the bench.

Curiously, West Brom have also been linked with another player mentioned in connection with United this summer, in the shape of 21-year-old Senegalese defender Gora Diouf of FC Sion. The left-footed centre-half is set to leave the Swiss League this summer when his contract expires, with Swansea City also said to be keen amid uncertainty over the future of out-of-contract defender Harry Darling.