Change likely at Sheffield United but 2024/25 should be bedrock of planning

Alan Biggs on the summer ahead at Sheffield United

Last summer was about constructing a new team. Now it’s largely about keeping it together as a platform for a less radical round of rebuilding.

And making sure next season sees the benefit of sticking to a proven template. Except that - and it’s a big one - Sheffield United are in some danger of losing their best player. Or players.

There is always a price to pay for falling at the last hurdle. Mind you, the Blades can ask the same for Gus Hamer, who could well attract fresh interest from promoted Leeds, among others. Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic will also be coveted. They are the trio who come automatically to mind.

Any of the three would leave a sizeable hole to fill. But well run clubs DO sell as a reality of the business, especially if the numbers are high.

Selling is not a dirty word in today’s game. It’s a necessity for all but the super-elite.

The key is how you redistribute and United should be well placed now to ride market forces. To trust the manager and be guided by the instincts and methodology that so nearly turned this season into an unexpected triumph.

Above all, the ethos of the group has to survive an inevitable degree of change, with loan players going back to their clubs.

I’ve no doubt the whole scenario has already been considered under “what if?” because that’s the way Chris Wilder, supported by a very able chief scout in Jamie Hoyland, has always operated.

The unquantifiable part of it was how new owners, COH Sports, would see the future now that their Premier League goal has not been attained initially. Their level of commitment, impressive in January, depends on multiple investors.

How they responded to an initial setback was far less predictable than that of Wilder, whose Wembley devastation was plain to see and yet dusted off within 48 hours as he launched determinedly into a round of planning talks to go again.

It’s the correct conclusion that the board are apparently considering what they have rather than what they don’t. Yet.

There is no reason why their ambitions can’t be realised under this set-up with a sensible, joined-up strategy on the way ahead.

Too many clubs chuck the proverbial baby out of the bathwater after setbacks. When everything rests on one match that is rash and illogical - it’s good if lessons are learned from that, as per Leeds keeping Daniel Farke for a second, successful promotion attempt.

So while a measure of change will be forced whether United like it or not, what has been done in season 2024-25 should be the blueprint and the bedrock.

Let’s face it, the upheaval could ultimately have been much greater had the Blades won at Wembley and faced another Premier League ordeal.

Their aim has to be set on being stronger and better next time. Top two and no play-offs in sight!