Sheffield United facing competition after resurrecting interest in former transfer target

Sheffield United could be set for a reunion with former midfielder John Lundstram next season as preparations gather pace for the new Championship campaign. The Blades are still licking their wounds from the weekend Wembley defeat in the play-off final, but can’t afford to waste too much time with the summer transfer window opening on Sunday.

United’s recruitment team have already compiled a list of targets for the eventuality that they remained in the second tier, with owners COH Sports doubling down on their data-led approach in a message to supporters after defeat in the play-off final to Sunderland.

And their Championship rivals are already busy adding to their squads, with recently-relegated Southampton announcing the signing of promising young central defender Joshua Quarshie from TSG Hoffenheim earlier today. Another side looking to kickstart the summer with a bang is Hull City, United’s Yorkshire rivals who are eyeing a move for ex-Rangers man Lundstram.

The midfielder, who played in the Premier League for the Blades before a free-transfer move to Ibrox back in 2021, is currently in Turkey with Trabzonspor but City - owned by ambitious Turkish businessman Acun Ilıcalı - are keen to offer him a return to English football.

Reports in Turkey, however, have suggested that Ilıcalı is hoping to get away without paying a fee for the now 31-year-old’s services, and will instead wait for the player’s deal to be terminated before they step in with an offer to the player.

Meanwhile, United could face competition from two German sides if they revive their interest in right-back Jonjoe Kenny this summer. United were confident of signing the former Everton man in January but Hertha Berlin stood firm and kept him in the German capital, despite the probability that he would walk for free after the season ended.

Kenny was keen to return to England, as we revealed at the time, but now has a couple of offers on the table from German clubs to consider ahead of the next move in his career. Reputable German outlet BILD have reported of interest from Borussia Mönchengladbach while Mainz, fresh from qualifying for the UEFA Conference League, are also said to be keen.

We understand that another move for Kenny remains a possibility this summer, with right-back likely a priority position ahead of the new campaign after Alfie Gilchrist, Harry Clarke and Hamza Choudhury all returned to their parent clubs, leaving raw rookie Femi Seriki as the only option for that area currently.

United moved for Clarke at the 11th hour after the Kenny move broke down but it didn’t work out for player or club, with the Ipswich Town loanee making just six appearances before injury prematurely ended his campaign.