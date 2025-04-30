Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United’s hope of signing the attacking midfielder might have just faded.

Sheffield United have suffered a blow in their reported pursuit of Gabriel Sara as interest from the top of the Premier League emerges.

United were linked with interest in Sara last month as speculation over the Galatasaray midfielder’s future intensifies, with Turkish outlet Fanatik suggesting ‘suitors are increasing’ ahead of the summer. The report also claimed Bramall Lane chiefs were ‘accelerating efforts’ to line up a move for the 25-year-old should they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Sara is thought to have first emerged on United’s radar during a successful two-year spell at their Championship rivals, Norwich City, where he registered 20 goals and 16 assists across 88 league appearances. The midfielder joined Galatasaray in a £20million deal just last summer but things haven’t quite worked out, with only two goals and seven assists to his name.

But that drop in productivity doesn’t appear to have warned off possible suitors, with Foot Mercato now reporting on interest from serial Premier League champions Manchester City. The French outlet claim Sara has been identified as a ‘top target’ by Etihad recruitment chiefs ahead of a big summer rebuild.

City are said to be preparing for a ‘revival’ this summer, having endured a disappointing campaign by their exacting standards that could still end without Champions League qualification. The Manchester club are thought to be ‘expanding’ their list of prospective targets and in doing so, have put Sara on their radar.

The report even claims ‘initial contact’ has been made between City and the representatives of Sara, who is seen as ‘a way to strengthen the attacking rotation’ of Pep Guardiola’s side. Interest from the upper-echelons of English football would of course present a challenge for United, should they decide to act on their reported interest.

Sheffield United summer transfer plans rely on promotion outcome

But a move for Sara, or anyone at the former Norwich talisman’s level, would only be possible if United are recruiting for Premier League football come summer and that is not guaranteed. Chris Wilder’s side dropped from first to third in the blink of an eye following four defeats in five and are now consigned to the relative chaos of play-off football.

Promotion would open up avenues for still relatively new owners COH Sports Group to spend in their first summer transfer window, having shown a willingness to do so in January with the £10m signing of striker Tom Cannon. Funds were also committed in the form of competitive wages for Premier League loan signings Ben Brereton Diaz, Harry Clarke, Hamza Choudhury and Rob Holding.

For now though, focus is entirely on securing United’s return to the top-flight and Wilder will be keen to record a third straight win going into the play-offs when they host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. The Blades are guaranteed to face the sixth-place finishers in their semi-final, with the winner meeting Sunderland or whoever finishes fifth at Wembley on Sunday, May 25.

