Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United welcome play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United fans hoping to watch their side’s final-day meeting with Blackburn Rovers will only be able to do so via the Sky Sports app, with two other games preferred for TV.

Blackburn’s Saturday lunchtime trip to Bramall Lane is one of eight games containing a team with something still to play for on what promises to be a drama-filled final day of 2024/25 Championship action. United are guaranteed third-place and a spot in the play-offs but their opponents go into the weekend as one of five teams fighting to join them and Sunderland in fourth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s final-day visitors are currently eighth, two places and only one point below Coventry City in sixth, with a result needed at Bramall Lane to stand any chance of a top-six finish. Chris Wilder’s side, meanwhile, will be keen to build on victories over Cardiff and Stoke City with a third straight win going into the four-team post-season mini-tournament.

But with so much on the line across the Championship and all 24 teams playing at 12.30pm, United’s meeting with Blackburn has not been given priority status by Sky Sports. The EFL have confirmed two second-tier fixtures will be shown live on TV, with Middlesbrough’s trip to Coventry City to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event as both teams fight for a play-off place.

Sky Sports’ Championship final day TV selections confirmed

Frank Lampard’s side currently occupy sixth place but any dropped point against Boro could open the door for Millwall, Blackburn or even their final-day hosts, who must win to stand any chance of a late climb into the play-offs. Goings on at the CBS Arena will also directly impact United, with whoever finishes sixth set to be their semi-final opponents next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports Football will focus on the relegation scrap, with Luton Town’s all-important trip to West Bromwich Albion picked for live broadcast. The Hatters looked doomed for the drop but three straight wins - the latter of which came in the 90th minute of their weekend meeting with Coventry - has pulled them out of the bottom three by one point.

Hull City dropped into the dreaded relegation zone as a result but they are only one point behind three teams, with Luton joined by Preston North End and Derby County on 49 points. Hull travel to Portsmouth on Saturday while Derby host Stoke and Preston are due at Bristol City, another team United could end up facing in the play-offs.

And so United’s final regular-season game of 2024/25 will be one of the remaining 10 on Sky Sports+, which can be watched via the Sky Sports app with coverage coming from Bramall Lane a few minutes before kick-off. However, build-up on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football starts at 11.30am and will involve pre-match discussions on every game and all the possible permutations.

Your next Sheffield United read: Possible play-off final opponents Sunderland have one major weakness - even their own manager knows it