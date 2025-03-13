Sheffield United are reportedly putting early plans in place in case of Championship promotion.

Sheffield United have been linked with a summer move for former Norwich City star Gabriel Sara, who was reportedly of interest to rivals Leeds United last summer.

Sara swapped Norwich for Turkish outfit Galatasaray in August, having attracted interest from a number of clubs following an excellent individual campaign at Carrow Road. The Brazilian midfielder registered 13 goals and 12 assists as the Canaries finished sixth, eventually losing to Leeds in the play-off semi-final.

Daniel Farke’s side were linked with interest in Sara shortly after their own play-off defeat in the final against Southampton, with the desire to sign a No.10 at Elland Road clear. They also submitted a bid for Gustavo Hamer but failed in their attempts both at Bramall Lane and Carrow Road.

United Sara ‘interest’

Galatasaray are thought to have paid north of £20million for Sara last summer but reports from Turkey now suggest he could be on the move again, with national outlet Fanatik suggesting ‘suitors are increasing’ for the 25-year-old. United are thought to be among those suitors, with the report claiming Bramall Lane chiefs are ‘accelerating efforts’ ahead of a possible summer return to the UK.

The Blades are said to have been interested in Sara during his time at Norwich, with the attacking midfielder likely on the radar of several top-end Championship or lower-end Premier League recruitment teams. An official approach was never made due to financial snags but the automatic promotion hopefuls are now thought to have ‘rolled up their sleeves’ in pursuit of the Galatasaray man.

An obvious caveat surrounds United’s league status come summer, with such an addition only financially viable if this summer’s shopping list is drawn up following promotion. Sara cost over £20m just nine months ago, with the attacking midfielder then signing a five-year contract on wages likely reflective of a club who would play in the Europa League.

Interestingly, the report adds that while Sara appears happy with his new club, having registered two goals and six assists, the attitude of Galatasaray chiefs is described as ‘curious’. That would suggest the Turkish club might be receptive to offers, although it will likely need to make then profit to be considered.

Bramall Lane spending power

While any move for Sara, or any player of his quality, would be dependent on promotion, new United owners COH Sports Group have shown a willingness to spend already. Chris Wilder was well backed in the January transfer window - their first in charge of the club - as his squad was strengthened for a Championship promotion push.

Tom Cannon was the only first-team January arrival that actually signed permanently, with United and Leicester City agreeing a £10m deal for the striker. But money was committed in the form of decent wages to land a number of Premier League players on loan, namely Harry Clarke, Hamza Choudhury, Rob Holding and Ben Brereton Diaz.

Promotion would mean COH Sports Group needing to dig deep into their pockets once again, with a serious summer of investment necessary if United are to cement themselves as top-flight regulars. But for now, the focus is first on getting back to the Premier League and Wilder knows he will likely need to win at Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday this weekend to retain a top-two spot going into the March international break.