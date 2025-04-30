Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United could end up playing their weekend opponents in the Championship play-offs.

Todd Cantwell hopes his Blackburn Rovers side can put down a psychological ‘marker’ at Bramall Lane this weekend ahead of their possible return in the play-offs.

Blackburn head to South Yorkshire on Saturday knowing victory is needed to secure a play-off spot, with Valerien Ismael’s side one of five fighting for fifth and sixth spot. Hosts Sheffield United are guaranteed to finish third after falling away from automatic promotion contenders, with two wins from two a sign of building momentum.

But if momentum is the key then Blackburn will head to Bramall Lane buzzing with confidence, having recorded four wins on the spin to go from mid-table disappointment to serious play-off contention. On Saturday they stayed in the top-six race with a 2-1 comeback win over Watford, with Cantwell and Tyrhys Dolan on the scoresheet.

Interestingly, defeat for United on Saturday could set up a play-off semi-final meeting with their final-day opponents Blackburn, who would host the Blades a week on Thursday before returning to Bramall Lane on Monday, May 12. And Rovers midfielder Cantwell believes victory this weekend could hand his side the impetus to do it again, with the Lancashire club hitting form at the perfect time.

Blackburn aiming for early play-off boost at Bramall Lane

"It's been a bit of an up-and-down season, but our recent run of form has been really solid and really positive, so to get that win leaves it all down to the final day," Cantwell told RoversTV. "It's a sign of good character. The manager's big on never losing a game in a bad way. Always fight back, always keep going. You never know what can happen, you can score two goals in two minutes. So I think the second half [against Watford] was really positive. I think everyone here probably felt that and saw that.

"I think that's a really good momentum builder. If we do win the game and we do find ourselves in the playoffs, I think our momentum will be probably one of the best going into it. It's the drama of the Championship. I think I haven't really had a chance to look yet, but I think from the bottom of the league to the play-off run, I think anything could happen.

"All we can do is put it in our hands by winning the game. That's not going to be easy against Sheffield United, because again, they've had recent disappointment and they want to keep their momentum up. Listen, if we want to potentially beat them in the play-offs, we need to go there and put a marker down and it'd be a good time to do so."

The play-off permutations below United and Sunderland make for a busy final day, but things are simple for Wilder’s side. Victory will ensure they go into the play-off with growing confidence and a guaranteed third-place finish means they will play the lowest-ranked team in the semi-finals.

That will be one of Bristol City, Coventry City, Millwall, Blackburn or Middlesbrough, with statistical experts Opta predicting it to be Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues. As the highest-placed team, United will go away for the first-leg and return home for the decider, with hope they will be at Wembley on Sunday, May 25.

