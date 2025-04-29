Sheffield United have just one game left of the regular season before gearing up for the inevitable drama of play-off football. Chris Wilder’s side host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday in what they hope will be the first of four more games to take them back to the Premier League.

Promotion or not, United look set for a busy summer as still relatively new owners COH Sports stamp their authority on the club in their first off-season transfer window. But while the focus will be on strengthening Wilder’s squad, time will need to be set aside for deciding what to do with a crop of current squad members.

All in all, Transfermarkt have eight players set to leave Bramall Lane this summer due to the expiration of their contracts or loan deals, while decisions might need to be taken on three more who will enter the final 12 months of their terms. Below, The Star takes a look at all 11.

Rob Holding - loan ends 2025 Joined on-loan from Crystal Palace in January but has largely been a presence on the substitute's bench, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson first-choice centre-backs up until a couple of weeks ago. Remains to be seen whether United would be open to a permanent deal for the defender, who will turn 30 in September.

Alfie Gilchrist - loan ends 2025 Started the season strongly after arriving on loan from Chelsea in the summer but was the man to miss out earlier this year as Wilder was forced to leave out one temporary squad member due to EFL rules. Injury issues have reduced the 21-year-old to three minutes of first-team football since the end of January.

Harry Clarke - loan ends 2025 Had been preferred to Gilchrist earlier this year but also struggled with a recent injury which looks to have ended his season early. Parent club Ipswich Town have been relegated back to the Championship, which will likely affect their stance on any future move.