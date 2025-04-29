Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United’s final position is already confirmed but their play-off route could change massively on Saturday.

Sheffield United will hope to continue building momentum when they host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday but eyes will also be on results elsewhere as their play-off route becomes clear.

United were made to settle for the play-offs earlier this month after a dismal run of four defeats in five saw them fall away from Leeds United and Burnley, with official confirmation of a third-place finish coming after last week’s loss at Turf Moor. Chris Wilder lamented ‘one bad week’ that saw his side drop from first to third after being beaten by Oxford United, Millwall and rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle.

But after adjusting to the reality of play-off football, the Blades have won two on the bounce and will hope to continue that revival on Saturday, when they host Blackburn Rovers. Valerien Ismael’s side are in a purple patch of their own, having won four in a row, and could end up breaking into the play-offs in a final day that is sure to be full of drama.

Who could Sheffield United face in the play-offs?

With automatic promotion now confirmed for Leeds and Burnley, final-day drama is set to come via the top-six race and the battle to survive. United only have a vested interest in the former, given their only route back into the Premier League will come via the play-offs.

A third-place finish means United’s play-off semi-final opponents will be whoever finishes sixth, and that could be one of five teams including Saturday’s Bramall Lane visitors. Blackburn are currently eighth, but only one point separates them from Coventry City in sixth, while Bristol in fifth are two points ahead.

Simply put, Bristol City and Coventry will finish in the top-six if they beat Preston North End and Middlesbrough respectively, a set of results that would see Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues due at Bramall Lane for the play-off semi-finals. But Middlesbrough also have a shot at claiming into the top-six if they beat Coventry while Millwall or Blackburn fail to win.

Blackburn could be due back at Bramall Lane for the play-off semi-finals if they win on Saturday, while Coventry and Millwall both drop points against Burnley and Middlesbrough respectively, while Alex Neil’s Lions could also climb into sixth if they better Coventry’s result and Rover’s don’t win.

It’s all very complicated between fifth and ninth but very simple for United, who know they will finish third and just want to win in order to build momentum. After full-time at Bramall Lane, fans can take a look at who they’ll face in the semi-finals, with Sunderland also due to face whoever finishes fifth.

Predicted Championship table

Despite there being just one round of fixtures remaining, so much can change but statistical experts Opta aren’t expecting much final-day drama. Their final Championship table prediction sees everyone from United in third to Middlesbrough in ninth end the day exactly where they started it.

Opta predict Blackburn to finish on 65.82 points - they are currently on 65 - which essentially means they are slightly fancied to get a draw at Bramall Lane but unlikely to take all three points. Millwall are predicted to lose at Burnley while Bristol City and Coventry are expected to draw or win against Preston and Middlesbrough respectively.

That would book United's play-off semi-final meeting with Coventry, the first leg of which would be played at the CBS Arena before returning to Bramall Lane for the decider. In Opta’s predictions, Sunderland would face Bristol City, and Wilder’s side will hope to be meeting one of them at Wembley in the final on Sunday, May 25.

