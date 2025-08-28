Sheffield United eyeing transfer move for ex-Man Utd man after manager’s “desperate” admission

Sheffield United have explored the possibility of a move for Luton Town midfielder Tahith Chong, The Star has been told, ahead of Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline. The former Manchester United man joined Luton from Birmingham City in 2023 and impressed for them in the Premier League.

But he has also been a part of their fall into League One after back-to-back relegations, and has not featured for the Hatters so far this season after suffering a groin injury in pre-season. United have considered strengthening their midfield in what remains of this window, after completing their defensive work with the signing of Japhet Tanganga from Millwall earlier today.

A wide player is also on the agenda for Ruben Selles and his recruitment team ahead of the deadline on Monday night, with Chong capable of playing both in the middle and on the wing. A decision has also privately been taken on whether Ben Mee and Nathan Redmond will continue their time at United after arriving at Shirecliffe to train with the Blades.

Speaking earlier this summer, boss Matt Bloomfield admitted that Luton were bracing themselves for interest in the 25-year-old, who was born in the Netherlands but has switched his allegiances to Curaçao and been called up by their coach Dick Advocaat for their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

“I think Chongy inevitably is one of the players that will get interest because he was playing very well in the Premier League two seasons ago,” Bloomfield said. “If we can keep him, then I’d love to have him here. But I’m also understanding of the fact that he is one of the boys that we’re going to have interest in.

“We want players here that are desperate to represent our football club. So if a player wants to do that, we’ll welcome them and we’ll keep them. If the desire once a bid comes in is that they want to explore it, then we approach it with open eyes.

“If he’s here [past the deadline], then we will certainly be a stronger squad for having Chongy. But we understand that, because of his pedigree and the level that he’s played in the last couple of years, inevitably he’ll probably attract the interest as well.”