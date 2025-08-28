Sheffield United confirm Japhet Tanganga deal as former Millwall man signs long-term Blades deal

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga on a long-term deal, with the defender revealing that the chance to represent “a big club with a lot of history” was a key factor in his decision. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has signed a three-year deal at Bramall Lane.

A statement issued by United confirmed that negotiations between themselves and Millwall “had come to a satisfactory conclusion” and the much-anticipated deal saw its finishing touches applied later in the week.

The defender, who was previously eyed by the Blades in the January transfer window as they looked for defensive reinforcements, was left out of Millwall’s victory at Bramall Lane on Saturday after the deal progressed, although Lions boss Alex Neil insisted that Tanganga’s omission was not at the player’s request.

The Star was told over the weekend that the deal is in the region of £7m and other outlets have pegged it as a £10m deal including add-ons, likely to include a promotion bonus if the Blades make it to the Premier League during the former Spurs man’s time at Bramall Lane.

“Sheffield United is a big club with a lot of history. I am just excited to be here, and I can't wait to get started,” Tanganga said. “The club was so close last season, it's a great group of players. Sometimes in your career you have to make certain decisions, and I think this one is the right one for me.

“I've spoken to the manager and he's shown me the way he wants to play and how he sees me playing and fitting into the team. The players here are amazing, I've seen them, I've played against them and, like I said, I'm just excited to get started.

“After leaving Spurs, it was important that I went somewhere where I had that platform to play week in, week out. Millwall gave me that, and that's all I wanted to do. I just want to continue that up here now at Sheffield United.”

He could make his debut for Ruben Selles’ side this weekend at Middlesbrough, with the Spaniard desperately seeking his first win as Blades boss after beginning his reign with four straight defeats.

The suggested fee means that United effectively swapped Tanganga for Anel Ahmedhodzic, the Bosnian defender who joined Feyenoord in a rapid deal just before the start of the season after entering the final year of his Bramall Lane deal.

Tanganga was available to Premier League clubs for a bargain fee of just over £1m due to a clause in his contract, but it is United who sealed his services on a deal until at least the summer of 2028.