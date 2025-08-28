“Decisions taken” on Sheffield United trialists Ben Mee, Nathan Redmond as Ruben Selles opens up on transfer process

Sheffield United have made decisions on the futures of trialists Nathan Redmond and Ben Mee, boss Ruben Selles has revealed, although the Blades chief declined to elaborate whether both, or either player would put pen to paper on deals at Bramall Lane. The Blades welcomed both players to Shirecliffe earlier this month, along with striker Danny Ings.

The former Liverpool and West Ham man was snapped up quickly, penning a one-year deal yesterday with the option of a further extension. Selles said last week that a decision would be made on Mee’s future ahead of this weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough, while we revealed earlier this week that Redmond had joined Ings in training with the Blades.

United have a bit more leeway to make decisions on the 35-year-old Mee and Redmond, 31, who are free agents and not bound by the restrictions of Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline. “Yes, decisions have been made but we are not in the position to communicate yet in public,” Selles admitted in his pre-Boro press conference this afternoon.

“So there is still work going on on that. Both cases are different, I must say. I think their application with us has been excellent, and Ben has been with us a little bit more than Nathan. So the process with Ben is a little bit different than with Nathan. But both of them have shown good qualities and abilities at our training ground.”

United, who officially signed Japhet Tanganga this morning after striking a deal with Millwall, have also signed Ben Godfrey and Nils Zatterstrom in the past week and are now shifting their attentions to reinforcements in midfield and in the wide areas.

Selles’ suggestion that United “are working on the two actions” of Mee and Redmond certainly suggests that the Blades are interested in keeping them at Bramall Lane.

“I think we can be in and around that number,” said Selles, when asked if he was still targeting five more signings before the arrival of the defensive trio. “Maybe it's going to be one or two additions if we make our job as we want to do it.

“So we are just working not only in those two actions, but also in a couple of more actions. The market is still alive and as we discussed some weeks ago, some parts of the process has not been good enough. I think we have been able to correct that and put ourselves in a position now, that we are creating a very powerful squad.”