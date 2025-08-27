Sheffield United players told to look in mirror as Ruben Selles shoulders responsibility for horror start

He has been handed ample opportunities to do so since taking over as Sheffield United but, to his credit, Ruben Selles has so far declined to point the finger elsewhere amid a horror start to his tenure in charge. Saturday’s defeat to Millwall was his fourth in four games since arriving at Bramall Lane.

The beleaguered Spaniard is steadfast in his belief that he can turn things around in South Yorkshire but the question is how much more time he may get to do so, after admitting at the weekend that the notion of patience is “an illusion” and that he is judged every single day.

Patience is certainly starting to run out on the terraces, judging by the boos aimed at Selles after the Millwall defeat, with Selles cutting a crestfallen figure as Luke Cundle’s goal heaped the misery on United.

The games don’t get any easier, either, with a trip to joint-leaders Middlesbrough this weekend for the Blades before the international break offers some potential respite from a tough early-season period.

Selles defended the right of Unitedites to voice their frustration in his direction, but insisted: “The biggest pressure is coming from myself to myself. I know what I want to do, I know how I want to do it and I know the disappointment.

“No one is going to put me under more pressure and more disappointment than what I already have. But I also know something that if someone can just change those situations, it's me. I can do it; I have done it in the past.

“I've been in situations like this one before. And the formula is just to be true to yourself, continue working, finding those mistakes, how to correct it, finding that togetherness even more and then go again. Because you never know the game or the action that is going to change your destiny in this football club.”

Selles may be looking in the mirror but the question remains whether the same can be said for his players, whose body language this season has told of a team full of frustration. Asked whether his players felt the same in terms of individual responsibility, rather than pointing fingers elsewhere, Selles said: “Well, that's the feeling that I have.

“That's the feeling that I think I detected in them. It's always difficult with 20-plus players, just to have that detection, but that's how the sport works, I think. If we are not in a good spot right now, the first thing that I look at is myself and how I can do things better. And I expect everyone to do exactly the same.”