Although the season so far has not been without its challenges, particularly when it comes to injuries, United entered the World Cup break ranked second and well positioned to mount a serious challenge for Premier League football next term.

The Star’s James Shield identifies five reasons, based on the evidence of the opening 21 matches so far, why that ambition can be achieved. And, in the interests of balance, two issues which pose the biggest threat to their hopes of doing so.

Squad depth: If United didn’t have so many options at their disposal - actually, make that ‘quality’ options, not simply options - then, given the fitness issues which have wreaked havoc with their selections this term, it is inconceivable to think they would have been in an automatic promotion position right now.

A dozen senior players missed the visit to Cardiff City earlier this month, where United briefly returned to the top of the table before Burnley moved back into pole position by beating Blackburn Rovers a day later. But Heckingbottom was still able to call upon people of the calibre of George Baldock, Oliver Norwood and Iliman Ndiaye. Five of those in the starting eleven were either current internationals or have recently been capped by their respective countries.

Despite the difficulties that injuries and to a lesser extent illness has caused, United’s coaching staff are still able to draw upon the services of high-class performers.

Benefits of the World Cup break: Together with the talent pool mentioned above, the pause in the domestic fixture schedule has come at exactly the right time for United. It will enable them to refresh and reset, using the hiatus to ensure people such as Sander Berge, Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle are either ready to return when Huddersfield Town make the short journey to South Yorkshire on December 10th or, at the very least, are on the cusp of being declared fit.

Mentally, the shutdown has come at an opportune moment too. Despite their squad depth, United’s players have gone to the well on several occasions in recent weeks in order to eke out results. They should be firing on all cylinders, psychologically at least, after enjoying some time off the treadmill.

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood enjoys proving people wrong: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

During United’s first Premier League season under Chris Wilder, Aston Villa would most likely have been dead and buried had the Covid-19 pandemic not shut down football. Instead, they were able to regather and eventually secured survival.

This break can have the same effect on United, albeit at the other end of a division, providing they use it right.

Force of personality: When you look through United’s starting eleven, even when it’s been weakened by selection problems, there’s never any shortage of fighters. The likes of Baldock, Norwood, John Egan, Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens all have an ‘edge’ to them, in the most positive possible way. Friendly off the pitch, they enjoy sticking the proverbial two fingers up to people on it.

That abrasive streak has enabled United to plot a course through a period of games which, in the circumstances, would have derailed most other teams. It can work to their benefit over the next six months too, as they look to get across the line. Inevitably there will be some setbacks. But this group has shown it will never be intimidated.

Sheffield United defender George Baldock has a similar outlook: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The twelfth man, and woman: Speaking of personality, Heckingbottom and his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester understand what makes United tick. So, given their track record of success when it comes to transfers, do Bramall Lane’s recruitment experts too.

Whether they like them or not, every club in the country has its own distinct set of values. Change, unless it brings instant and prolonged success, can be difficult to instigate. Wilder, who delivered two promotions and a ninth placed Premier League finish, grasped that fact - bringing back the aggressive, front foot approach which engaged the best, one of the biggest and certainly the most partisan crowd in the division.

Heckingbottom seems to understand that principle too. It’s not trite or schmaltzy to say this: United’s fans really can help influence the outcome of games. So giving them something to shout about, playing in a manner they believe represents their team as an institution, is vital.

Talented youngsters provide protection: Inevitably, given his inclusion in Senegal’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar, Iliman Ndiaye dominates the conversation when it comes to United’s development programme. Persuading his agent to agree a new contract for his client will be difficult, maybe even impossible, given his progress of late. Officials at the club might live to regret not extending his deal sooner, as this organisation has stated on numerous occasions. But, for the time being at least, he is still here and one of the best, if not the best, young talent in the English Football League.

Senegal and Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye (left) is at the World Cup: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

But he isn’t the only fine footballer to emerge from United’s youth system in recent years. Or enter the final stages of their studies. Oliver Arblaster and Sai Sachdev are among them, and haven’t let anyone down when called upon. Sydie Peck and Levis Pitan won’t if required either. Their presence provides United with an even greater degree of insurance.

The potential stumbling blocks: Injuries is the first of two troublesome issues United must address. Despite all of the above, they simply can’t continue carrying the same number of casualties and expect their form not to suffer.

The second is sales. Ndiaye and maybe Berge are likely to attract interest in January. If so, any bids must be resisted. Otherwise United’s reserves of quality - and their continuity - will be adversely affected.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (left) and his assistant Stuart McCall: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage