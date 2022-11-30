22 fantastic photos of Sheffield United fans from the late 90s to the mid-2000s

We’ve taken another trip down memory lane to bring you 22 fantastic photos of Sheffield United fans from the late 90s through to the mid-2000s.

The World Cup has meant that Championship football has been put on hold and the United faithful will be looking forward to getting back to the Lane to take on Huddersfield on December 10.

While you wait for that, we have unearthed some old pictures of Blades fans getting behind their team.

Our nostalgic look back at life on the terraces includes games at Wembley, the Millennium Stadium and Old Trafford and covers an eventful period on the pitch when United sampled Premier League glamour as well as heartache in FA Cup semi-finals and play-off finals.

Click through our latest photo gallery to see if you can spot yourself or someone you know.

1. Blades V Palace,Wembley,Fans.,Natalie Wood (13),Joe wood (8),Oliver marcroft (11). Twenty-two photos of Sheffield United fans from the late 90s to the mid-200s. Photo: Paul Chappells Photo Sales

2. Blades fans from the late 90s to the mid-2000s Blades fans Daniel Hoole, Luke Barnsley and Curtis Pedelty at the club's open day in August 2007. Photo: Glenn Ashley Photo Sales

3. Blades fans from the late 90s to the mid-2000s United fans meet club legend Tony Currie in August 2007. Photo: Glenn Ashley Photo Sales

4. Blades fans from the late 90s to the mid-2000s United fans before the game with Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in April 2006. Photo: STEVE PARKIN Photo Sales