Two of its highest profile alumni - Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire - featured during the Three Lions’ win over Wales last night while another, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, watched from the bench. Meanwhile, a youngster some observers believe has the potential to surpass them - Iliman Ndiaye - is expected to be named in the African champions’ first choice eleven following his contribution to their defeat of Ecuador. The forward, who only three years ago was playing non-league football for Boreham Wood, was handed his full debut at the tournament by Aliou Cisse following an eye-catching cameo against host nation Qatar four days earlier. Ndiaye, aged 22, repaid his head coach’s faith with an inventive first-half performance which helped lay the foundations for a landmark victory. It is two decades since Senegal last progressed beyond the group phase.

“That will be a new stage for us,” Cisse said after Ismaila Sarr’s penalty and Kalidou Koulibaly’s finish, either side of Moises Caicedo’s effort for the South Americans, sent his team through. “It is now a win or lose situation, no second chances. If you win, you go through. If you lose, you go home.”

Given the prize on offer, coupled with the fact Gareth Southgate’s side remain unbeaten since arriving in the Middle East, Cisse could be tempted to rely on the more stoic performers within his squad to try and frustrate England. But the dynamism Ndiaye brought to Senegal’s work, constantly creating openings with his touch and direct approach, should ensure that thought is quickly expunged from Cisse’s head. Particularly with Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane absent through injury and the influential Irissa Gueye suspended for the clash at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Despite basking in Ndiaye’s success, posting a series of posts referring to his displays on their social media accounts, the French born attacker’s efforts for Senegal have presented United with a problem. Second in the Championship, Paul Heckingbottom’s side return to action when Huddersfield Town visit South Yorkshire on December 10th. Even if Ndiaye returns home before then, it would be asking a lot to hand him a prominent role in that fixture. But with Oli McBurnie, who has also been on target nine times this term, recovering from hernia and ankle issues, Heckingbottom will be wary of entering the meeting with Town without his two leading goalscorers. Also, Ndiaye’s burgeoning reputation makes it even more likely United will receive offers for his services during the January transfer window.

Despite now playing for Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal respectively, Southgate’s decision to include them in England’s plans for the competition confirms United’s status as one of the country’s foremost developers of home grown talent. Maguire completed the meeting with Wales, who are managed by former United defender Robert Page and included Ndiaye’s team mate Adam Davies in their travelling party. But Walker was withdrawn during the closing stages as he makes his way back from injury.

Gareth Bale of Wales and Kyle Walker of England, who started his career with Sheffield United: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Iliman Ndiaye of Senegal and Sheffield United celebrates the 2-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

