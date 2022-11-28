But, in order for that dream to become a reality, there are challenges for Paul Heckingbottom to overcome. The Star’s James Shield identifies six of the biggest.

•Ensure this squad remains intact: For the time being at least, with an overhaul likely in the summer given that 16 of its members, although some will have 12 month options, are approaching the end of their contracts. Speaking earlier this term, Heckingbottom described the most important part of his job as “protecting” the players. Not from any existential threat. Rather the danger that some of its most influential performers will be sold at pivotal moments.

Given his comments at the time, Heckingbottom clearly felt Sander Berge was going to depart last summer. Fortunately he stayed and, once recovered from injury, will be an important player during the second half of the campaign. Iliman Ndiaye is bound to attract interest when he returns from the World Cup. But with United second in the table, it would make no sense - either financially or for footballing reasons - to sell him now.

•Keep Iliman Ndiaye focused: If his career continues on its current trajectory, the chances of Ndiaye still being with United in 12 months time are slim. Whether promotion is achieved later this season or not. That’s just the way football works and, providing everything is functioning correctly behind the scenes, United should already be searching for his potential replacement.

Already one of the most talked about players in the English Football League before travelling to Qatar with Senegal, Ndiaye is going to be an even bigger noise when he reports back for duty. Not least because, with his agreement only running until 2024, it would be a major surprise if there aren’t bids for him in January.

Heckingbottom would like him to sign a new deal. Ndiaye’s agent, almost certainly, doesn’t unless certain caveats are inserted. Given his importance to the United cause, hopefully the 22-year-old’s concentration doesn’t waver. Ndiaye’s character seems to be spot on but Heckingbottom must remove any potential distractions.

•Solve the Reda Khadra issue: No amount of supportive statements or encouraging language can disguise the fact that, so far at least, the Brighton and Hove Albion attacker’s loan move to Bramall Lane has worked out. Either for him, United and, given that they seem willing to entertain the prospect of selling, his parent club.

lliman Ndiaye, who is at the World Cup with Senegal, and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Of course, just because Khadra has featured only sporadically so far this term, that doesn’t mean to say he won’t become a regular starter after Christmas. No one, for instance, is creating a fuss because Billy Sharp now tends to be introduced from the bench.

But because Khadra is on loan, his situation is different. At 21 years of age and with nearly 50 senior appearances under his belt, the German doesn’t need to learn about being in the professional environment. He just needs to play.

Although they’d never admit it publicly, United’s coaching staff almost certainly made so many additions to their midfield last summer because they thought Berge would be moving on. If Heckingbottom can’t see a path into his first choice eleven for Khadra, then he should be allowed to seek opportunities elsewhere.

•Help United become a more attractive proposition for investors: Despite being linked with a flurry of names ahead of the January transfer window, don’t expect a flurry of activity at Bramall Lane. Unless there is a high profile departure and, as a result, Heckingbottom suddenly has a pool of money to play with. Even then, a sizeable portion of any fee received would probably be sucked back into the club itself rather than earmarked for recruitment purposes.

Reda Khadra will be hoping for more opportunities at Sheffield United after joining on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Privately, the United manager and his staff are preparing for there to be no new arrivals until the summer. Of course that might change but, clearly, money is in short supply at United right now.

The ownership have some interesting ideas and, despite making a number of questionable decisions in the past, should also be credited for doing other things well. But they require more money to action, properly not half-heartedly, these concepts. If United can stay at the right end of the Championship, it would make it easier for those ultimately in charge to attract new financial backers.

•Sort out the injury situation: United have done superbly well to lay the foundations for a promotion challenge. That should not be forgotten. A dozen senior players missed their last outing, a narrow win over Cardiff City. Anel Ahmedhodzic, suffering from a virus, was the only one not unavailable because of a fitness issue.

Yes, United like to perform a high-octane brand of football. Yes, the number of internationals within their squad, combined with the demands the global calendar places upon them, has also probably contributed to this situation. But United have also proven more susceptible to injury than most other clubs over the past 11 months. They can not be expected to keep producing results in such difficult circumstances.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with members of Bramall Lane's hierarchy: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

•Persuade the board to back him again: Heckingbottom has spoken in the past about the importance of managing upwards. Which is a polite way of saying he likes to try and influence decision-making processes at board level. Make sure football is factored into everything they do. He’s right to do so, because results on the pitch tend to influence the temperature off it. Every department functions better if the team is performing well.

United have put themselves in a strong position to challenge for promotion. But the picture at the top end of the division could change dramatically during the transfer window, with many of their rivals likely to strengthen. In order to give themselves the best possible chance, United must allow Heckingbottom to make adjustments to his squad. Standing still is never an option.