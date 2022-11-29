News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

How Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie's goals and assists compare to the best of the rest

Sheffield United’s dynamic duo up front have been two of the Championship’s most potent forwards so far this season.

By Chris Holt
9 minutes ago

Last season was something of a breakthrough campaign for Iliman Ndiaye as he linked-up well with loanee Morgan Gibbs-White. However, this year the Senegal international, currently at the Word Cup with his country, has gone up a few more levels with a host of stunning perfomances as the Blades aim for promotion back to the Championship.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom said it was the player's hard work and taking on board what his coaches wanted from him that has seen Ndiaye become one of the division’s most exciting stars.

MORE: The inside story of Iliman Ndiaye’s journey from non-league to World Cup

“The talent was there, it was just about teaching him the game,” he said. “When I came in, I had to go after the young players. They were nowhere near the level, in terms of the training and how they played.

“Application, too. Nowhere near. Within a few days of working with Iliman, he’d responded. How he plays now, and what has made everyone talk about him, that’s what he started doing.”

As for McBurnie, the Scotland international had been at a low ebb and on a goalless run that looked like never ending. That was until he struck against Luton Town near the beginning of this season and since then he hasn’t looked back.

MORE: What Oli McBurnie said about Sheffield United contract situation amid Rangers links

Heckingbottom told The Star last month: "He's showing you what he is. That previously wasn't him; he was letting himself down and it's not the goals that have led to a shift, it's a shift in him and his approach to everything. That's led to the goals.

"He's done it himself, he's made a lot of changes and responded well and I think he's got the bit between his teeth again, which is great to see."

We looked at the goal contributions of the top ranking players in the Championship to see how Ndiaye and McBurnie compare.

1. Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie

Sheffield United's lliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie are along the Championship's leading goalscorers this season. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales

2. Zian Flemming - Millwall - 8 Goal contributions

Zian Flemming has been one of the stars of a Millwall side that continues to punch a little above its weight. He has scored eight times but hasn't registred any assists

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

3. Tommy Conway - Bristol City - 9 Goal Contributions

Bristol City may be struggling this season but they do have two players on our list here with the first, 20-year-old Tommy Conway notching up six goals and three assists

Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales

4. Will Keane - Wigan Athletic - 9 Goal Contributions

Republic of Ireland international Will Keane has starred in a struggling Wigan side so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Paul HeckingbottomOli McBurnieBlades