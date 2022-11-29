Sheffield United’s dynamic duo up front have been two of the Championship’s most potent forwards so far this season.

Last season was something of a breakthrough campaign for Iliman Ndiaye as he linked-up well with loanee Morgan Gibbs-White. However, this year the Senegal international, currently at the Word Cup with his country, has gone up a few more levels with a host of stunning perfomances as the Blades aim for promotion back to the Championship.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom said it was the player's hard work and taking on board what his coaches wanted from him that has seen Ndiaye become one of the division’s most exciting stars.

“The talent was there, it was just about teaching him the game,” he said. “When I came in, I had to go after the young players. They were nowhere near the level, in terms of the training and how they played.

“Application, too. Nowhere near. Within a few days of working with Iliman, he’d responded. How he plays now, and what has made everyone talk about him, that’s what he started doing.”

As for McBurnie, the Scotland international had been at a low ebb and on a goalless run that looked like never ending. That was until he struck against Luton Town near the beginning of this season and since then he hasn’t looked back.

Heckingbottom told The Star last month: "He's showing you what he is. That previously wasn't him; he was letting himself down and it's not the goals that have led to a shift, it's a shift in him and his approach to everything. That's led to the goals.

"He's done it himself, he's made a lot of changes and responded well and I think he's got the bit between his teeth again, which is great to see."

We looked at the goal contributions of the top ranking players in the Championship to see how Ndiaye and McBurnie compare.

