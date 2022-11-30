News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United's "niche" overseas transfer targets in the Anel Ahmedhodzic-mould identified

Anel Ahmedhodzic, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international Sheffield United signed from Malmo, will be the first of several “niche” overseas players the Championship club could acquire if manager Paul Heckingbottom gets his way.

By James Shield
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Speaking to The Star, Heckingbottom acknowledged legislation introduced following the UK’s departure from the European Union had made it increasingly difficult for teams such as United to recruit from abroad. But he insisted there are opportunities for United to explore, confirming that members of his coaching staff have compiled a list of potential purchases who fit the same profile as Ahmedhodzic.

“In that bracket, there’s Anel obviously. There’s a couple more that we’ve seen and would like to do as well. Obviously it all costs money though.

“That (the Ahmedhodzic deal) is an example of that small niche we are looking for. There’s a type of player we look at. There’s a bracket they fit into. What we want, another club might not be interested in. They might not be looking for the same qualities as us. So you can use that as a filter.”

Ahmedhodzic has been a huge success since joining United, emerging as one of the most influential members of a squad which entered the World Cup break second in the table. After his £3m move was processed, Heckingbottom explained Ahmedhodzic’s attacking capabilities, despite operating at centre-half, made him the perfect addition to United’s 3-5-2 system. On his part, the 23-year-old confessed the fact Heckingbottom had remained in contact after first making an approach for his services nearly six months earlier.

United were close to purchasing Canada’s Ismael Kone during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, before it proved impossible to complete the paperwork ahead of the deadline. Still with Montreal, Kone recently confirmed it remains his ambition to forge a career in Europe. United, who also hired Croatia’s Filip Uremovic from Rubin Kazan following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are thought to be monitoring Kone’s performances in Qatar. Uremovic now represents Hertha Berlin in Germany, having first been identified by Heckingbottom in tandem with United’s head of recruitment Pau Mitchell.

“There is a certain type of player we want and that’s something we can use to our advantage,” said Heckingbottom. “Like I say, it’s about finding that niche and working well within it.”

Sheffield United signed Filip Uremovic, the Croatia defender, towards the end of last season
Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United (centre) joined from Malmo: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Bosnia and Herzegovina international Anel Ahmedhodzic has been a huge success since being identified by Sheffield United's recruitment department: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
