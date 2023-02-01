News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield United renew ‘payday loan’ from ‘vampire bank’ amid ongoing financial struggle

Blades extend their arrangement with the ‘vampire bank’ through to 2024

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Sheffield United have extended their borrowing arrangement with an Australian ‘vampire bank’, secured against their Premier League parachute payments up until next summer.

Unitedites urged to join tribute to Millers fan killed in horror crash

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United have borrowed against their Premier League solidarity payments, and then parachute payments following relegation, from Macquarie Bank since returning to the top flight, with the latest arrangement covering all money due to them from the top flight until the summer of 2024.

Most Popular

The practice in itself is not unusual, with The Star first reporting on United doing business with Macquarie - known as the “Vampire Kangaroo” because of their ruthless focus on profits - and setting up a loan facility back in 2019.

Ex-United man Mousset makes surprising French move after suspension

Documents filed at Companies House late last month confirmed the extension. Because they survived two seasons in the Premier League before being relegated, United are due a third year of parachute payments - thought to be worth in the region of £15m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But if a club is promoted back to the Premier League within that time, the payments cease. United’s financial struggles are now common knowledge, with the club being placed under a transfer embargo last month after failing to pay an outstanding transfer amount.

United embargo scuppers transfer as rivals swoop for former targets

United are also in the middle of takeover talks, with an unnamed investor having an offer for the promotion-chasing Blades accepted.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has previously reassured United fans over the practice of effectively mortgaging transfer and parachute payments, describing them as the equivilent of a posh payday loan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Data experts revise Blades’ promotion chances after transfer window shuts

United, after looking likely to sell Sander Berge to raise the money to pay off their debts and lift the embargo, performed a deadline-day U-turn over the Norwegian’s future - with an alternative source of income now required to meet their outstanding financial commitments, before further sanctions are imposed by the authorities.

Premier LeagueBladesMoney