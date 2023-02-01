Blades had Rochdale youngster on trial before Championship rivals made their move

Sheffield United’s embargo status may have seen them gazumped in the transfer market by one of their Championship rivals.

The Blades had welcomed Rochdale youngster Ethan Brierley to Shirecliffe on trial recently, with boss Paul Heckingbottom admitting the EFL block on signings made a deal impossible to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports in Lancashire suggest Blackburn Rovers subsequently looked to tie up a deal and now face an anxious wait to discover if the move beat last night’s 11pm deadline. Clubs can make signings after the deadline if they submitted a deal sheet in advance, granting them extra time to get the necessary paperwork in order.

Photos on social media showed Brierley at Ewood Park and holding a Rovers shirt. Boss Heckingbottom said recently: “Ethan has been in. Everyone knows the [embargo] position. There has been honesty. It’s not there forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t just down tools and stop trying to be in the hunt for things and making good decisions based on where we find ourselves now.

Rovers also looked to bring in Lewis O’Brien, who was identified by United as a potential option for Sander Berge if he was prised away before the deadline, on loan from Nottingham Forest, with that deal also up in the air.