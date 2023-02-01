Blades and Millers asked to join tributes to teenage fan killed in horror crash

Sheffield United supporters have been invited to join a tribute to an 18-year-old Rotherham United fan killed in a horror crash during this weekend’s South Yorkshire Derby at the New York Stadium.

Henry Evans died when the off-road motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a lorry at the junction of Ecclesfield Road, Barrow Road and Fife Street, in the Wincobank area of the city, late last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes to Henry, including balloons spelling out his name, could be seen at the site in the aftermath and a tribute to his memory has been organised for this weekend’s derby between the Millers and Blades at the New York Stadium.

A statement from the Millers read: As a mark of respect and an outward display of our support to all of his family and friends, Rotherham United will be encouraging everyone inside AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday to join in a minute’s applause on the 18th minute in memory of Henry Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millers supporter Henry tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident on 21st January 2023 aged just 18 and tributes to a highly-popular young man have poured in since his untimely passing.

On the 18th minute of Saturday’s sold-out South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield United, the club will display his picture on our big screen inside AESSEAL New York Stadium and invite everyone inside the ground to join us in paying our respects to a young man taken far too soon. Once a Miller, Always a Miller.”

After his sad passing, heartbroken friends paid their respects online in a series of touching tributes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Facebook, Chelsey Louise wrote: “R.I.P easy up there kid. You were one in a million, and will definitely be missed.”