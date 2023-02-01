Former Blade was suspended by his German club over fitness issues and is on the move again

Former Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset is on the move again after making a surprising move to a side struggling in the French second tier.

The forward was recently suspended by his club VfL Bochum 1848 over fitness issues, in what will not be an unfamiliar story for Blades fans, and has been loaned to Ligue 2 strugglers Olympique Nîmes for the remainder of the season.

Patrick Fabian, director of sport at Bochum, said, “We wish Lys Mousset that he can assert himself at Olympique Nîmes and get some playing time.”

Mousset was suspended by Bochum last month for a “lack of motivation, unpunctuality and unprofessionalism”, according to media reports in Germany.

The Frenchman, 26, joined VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga in the summer after being released by United at the end of his contract. After a spell without a club, Mousset signed a two-year deal at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in mid-August but familiar fitness issues delayed his debut, with Bochum boss Thomas Letsch putting Mousset on an individual fitness plan earlier in the season.

He is still to make his first competitive appearance for Bochum and now may never do so, with German media outlet bild reporting that Mousset has been suspended over a “lack of motivation, unpunctuality and unprofessionalism”.

Manager Patrick Fabian said of Mousset at the time: “We kept giving him a chance, now there’s no point. It’s pretty disappointing because we naturally had a lot of hopes from him in terms of sport. At some point, however, the time has come when we have to protect the group as a whole.”

Mousset was reported to be one of Bochum’s highest earners, with an annual salary of one million euros - and will now look to rebuild his career back in his homeland.

