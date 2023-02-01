News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Supercomputer predicts Sheffield United, Millwall, West Brom, Sunderland, Middlesbrough promotion chances after transfer window

After the transfer window slammed firmly shut at 11pm last night, clubs in the Championship can now turn their full attentions towards the remainder of the season on the field.

By Danny Hall
3 minutes ago

Burnley and Sheffield United continue to lead the way ahead of this weekend’s games, sitting 17 and 12 points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough respectively and with a game in hand over Michael Carrick’s side.

Boss gets his Berge, Ndiaye transfer wish but Blades still seem weaker

There will be plenty more twists and turns to come, for sure, in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable – and the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish after the transfer window slammed shut. But will it play out that way?

1. Race for the Premier League

A general view of the Sky Bet Championship trophy which a host of clubs are fighting for, along with promotion to the Premier League

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. 24th Wigan Athletic (relegated)

44 points. Relegation chances: 70%

Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales

3. 23rd Huddersfield Town (relegated)

46 points. Relegation chances: 55%

Photo: Andrew Redington

Photo Sales

4. 22nd Blackpool (relegated)

48 points. Relegation chances: 46%

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
SunderlandWest BromMillwallMiddlesbrough