Supercomputer predicts Sheffield United, Millwall, West Brom, Sunderland, Middlesbrough promotion chances after transfer window
After the transfer window slammed firmly shut at 11pm last night, clubs in the Championship can now turn their full attentions towards the remainder of the season on the field.
Burnley and Sheffield United continue to lead the way ahead of this weekend’s games, sitting 17 and 12 points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough respectively and with a game in hand over Michael Carrick’s side.
There will be plenty more twists and turns to come, for sure, in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable – and the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.
Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish after the transfer window slammed shut. But will it play out that way?