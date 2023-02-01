Burnley and Sheffield United continue to lead the way ahead of this weekend’s games, sitting 17 and 12 points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough respectively and with a game in hand over Michael Carrick’s side.

There will be plenty more twists and turns to come, for sure, in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable – and the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.