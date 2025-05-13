Sheffield United will take on Sunderland in the Play-Off Final at Wembley after an amazing fiish to the Black Cats’ semi-final

There may not have been much drama as Sheffield United booked their place in the Play-Off Final by beating Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate but it may have all been saved for the other semi.

Sunderland were leading 2-1 from the first leg and had to withstand incredible Coventry City pressure at the Stadium of Light before evenually buckling as Ephron Mason-Clark pulled the Sky Blues level.

Coventry pushed for the winner and looked most likely to get it but neither side could find one and the match went to extra time where tired legs led to a more even encounter.

Just as it looked as though penalties would decide who Sheffield United would face next Saturday, Dan Ballard got his head on the end of a corner in the 123rd minute to spark wild scenes at the Stadium of Light.

Dan Ballard’s reaction to his Sunderland winner

Ballard had already been linked with a move to Sheffield United earlier this season with reports suggesting he was on a long list of defenders the Blades were looking at. Now they are going to get a very close look at the Northern Ireland international after his header fired Sunderland into a date with the Blades at Wembley.

"It's what dreams are made of really,” Ballard said on Sky Sports. “The fans today were absolutely incredible. It was just feeling like it wasn't going to be our day and all the lads were desperate to try and give them something to celebrate. What a dramatic finale and stuff dreams are made of."

On his goal, he added: "I was just so determined. I can't remember what happened, it just happened like that. Some feeling that."

"I was so nervous going into that first game. He [Regis Le Bris] has left Chris Mepham out who has been our best player all season. So, it was a big call and I feel for him but I'm just so happy the gaffer put his trust in me and hopefully I've repaid it."

