Sheffield United Wembley Tickets: Prices, how to buy and travel options for Blades' play-off final clash

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United booked their place in the Championship play-off final later this month in emphatic fashion, with attention now turning towards another trip to Wembley on May 24. The Blades registered a remarkable 6-0 aggregate victory over Bristol City in their two-legged semi-final, even if boss Chris Wilder insisted that the experience was not as comfortable as the scoreline suggested.

The margin of victory did put down a real marker though ahead of the final, which will see the Blades face either Sunderland or Coventry City with the two sides doing battle again tonight [Tuesday] at the Stadium of Light. At the time of writing the kick-off time for the final has not yet been confirmed, with Blades fans facing potential issues with returning to Sheffield on the Saturday evening because of train issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they can at least begin to prepare their trip after ticket details were confirmed, with sales beginning on Wednesday, May 14 at noon. That is when season ticket holders will be able to claim their seats, with one ticket available per customer number. Sales then open up to membership card holders on Friday, May 16 at 9am, before going on general sale later that day at 1pm to fans with a previous United purchase history and at least 200 loyalty points.

A United statement clarified that the latter restriction is due to the risk of supporters of the opposition club buying tickets in the Blades area, with either Sunderland or Coventry expected to take a large contingent to Wembley should their side progress in the semi-final tonight.

How many tickets have Sheffield United been allocated for Wembley?

The Blades have been handed just over 35,500 tickets for the Wembley final, in the east end of Wembley - which means the popular Green Man pub will not be allocated to Unitedites. Tickets will be sold from the north stand side round to the south stand, with pricing split into three sections.

Concession prices are also available for fans aged 60+ and children under 16, although no kids under two will be allowed into the stadium. The unavailability of the popular Green Man pub will be a blow to some Blades fans who have enjoyed its hospitality on previous visits to Wembley, but Unitedites can at least repeat their visit to BoxPark from two years ago against Manchester City after being allocated use of that venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are only available online, meaning no queuing at the Bramall Lane box office, and can be printed at home. There is also the possibility of scanning a barcode on your mobile phone to gain access to Wembley, but the Blades have advised supporters to print out their tickets to avoid any potential issues.

How much are Sheffeld United tickets for Wembley?

Tickets will be sold in four categories, with the most expensive priced at £105.00 for adults, £78.75 for young adults between 16-21 and £52.50 for concessions. Category two tickets are £82, £61.50 and £41, with category three priced at £67, £50.25 and £33.50. Category four admission will cost £54, £40.50 and £27 with the cheapest tickets in category five, at £37, £27.75 and £18.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a section for safe standing at Wembley, with around 867 spaces available in the rear of three blocks behind the net on level one. These tickets fall under the category three pricing, so are £67 for adults, £50.25 for under-21s and £33.50. Wembley remind supporters that standing is not permitted in any other area of the stadium, and fans must be at least 12 to gain admission to the standing area.

All tickets will also be subject to a £2 booking fee per seat. There are approximately 1,700 seats from blocks 105 to 108 in a designated family area, which will be only be available to groups purchasing concessionary tickets for U16s. The Blades have also designated blocks 111/112 as their ‘singing area’ at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I buy my ticket for Wembley?

Sales for Wembley will be made exclusively online rather than over the phone or in person at United’s box office, with seats available 24/7 once the relevant sale period begins at tickets.sufc.co.uk. A statement from United advised fans that “should you require any assistance with your online ticketing account, our ticket office can be contacted for enquiries only. Staff will be working as quickly as possible over long hours to ensure that fans are serviced as efficiently as possible. Your patience is appreciated.”

What are the Sheffield United travel options for Wembley?

Blades fans can also book their places on the Blades’ official coaches for Wembley, which will be departing from Sheffield Arena (S9 2DF) at a time to be confirmed when the kick-off time is revealed. Seats are available priced at £64 per person, with no concession prices or refunds available, and go on sale from 12noon on Wednesday May 14 at wilfreda.co.uk. Parking is available at the Arena for supporters who have purchased official travel with the Blades.

Other coaches travelling down to Wembley will pay £120 to park at Wembley, with car spaces also available for £40 if booked in advance - with a chance that prices on the day may increase. Blue badge holders can book a car park space for £25.

What are the other ticket options for Wembley?

As well as general admission there are also hospitality ticket options available for Unitedites, which go on sale directly from Wembley Stadium from 10am on Wednesday, May 14. The diamond package, which is £519 per person, offers a reserved premium level two ticket, hospitality lounge access three hours before kick-off, a three course buffet pre-match, complimentary beers, wines and soft drinks from arrival until kick-off, beers, wines and soft drinks at half-time and for one hour post-match and a matchday programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anything else Sheffield United fans need to know for Wembley?

Fans wishing to take a “large flag” into Wembley must obtain permission beforehand, but flags will be permitted on the day providing the following guidelines are followed:

The flag is smaller than 250cm in size at the widest or longest point.

The flag does not have an attached flagpole.

In the case of an attached flagpole, it is made from wood or plastic only and is no longer than 1m in length and 1cm in diameter.

There is no advertising or commercial message on the flag and it is not a national flag, other than of the competing players.

The flag does not contain any abusive or defamatory language/messages.

United thankfully are not a club associated with instruments in the stands but any fan wishing to do so at Wembley must also obtain permission from the Blades, who must have knowledge of the instrument player and who must be a regular attendee of games. The EFL and Wembley’s parent company will also need to authorise any instruments before they are allowed into the stadium, with details required including:

Player's name

Instrument type

Player's contact details

Picture of the instrument

Seat details & turnstile for entry

Arrival time at the turnstile.

For full information on United’s Wembley ticket allocation, visit https://www.sufc.co.uk/news/2025/may/12/wembley-ticket-info/.