Sheffield United "had everything to lose" in play-off semi as 6-0 rout books play-off final place

The scoreline may have made it look like a procession to Wembley but for Chris Wilder, Sheffield United’s play-off semi-final success was hard-earned rather than straightforward. The Blades beat Bristol City 3-0 in both legs, to break the record for the biggest Championship play-off aggregate win and equal it for all the professional divisions.

United put one foot into the final last Thursday but faced different challenges this evening as City travelled north with nothing to lose and potentially a lot to gain. They were the more dangerous side early on but when United went in front just before the break, through Kieffer Moore’s header, they didn’t look back and second-half goals from Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare put the gloss on victory.

United will play either Sunderland or Coventry City on May 24 at Wembley, with their opponent confirmed tomorrow when the two sides go head-to-head in the second leg at the Stadium of Light with the Black Cats leading 2-1.

And Wilder admitted: "That was tough. I don't think the scoreline really represented the challenge because they are an awkward side. The two games we had against them were really awkward. Technically a really good side, some good players, a smart, intelligent coach. So we had to be good.

"We had everything to lose. I don't think my team is complacent or arrogant but we had to get the job done. We had to remind the players of their discipline, not complacent. I didn't really have to say it but I mentioned complacency.

“We had to work as hard as we've ever worked, to outrun the opposition. To keep our shape tactically, and tt get the approach of the game right which is quite difficult. We didn't get the press right from the off and they looked as if they played with that freedom and found some moments.

"After that, I thought we got a foothold in the game and got a bit more control of the game. The first goal was always going to be a big goal. It was quite a strange one because personally I've not been in that situation before.

“The messages are treat it as normal, it's a home game, let's go and win it but the players have got to feel it and do a job on a talented team. But obviously the first goal changes the direction of the tie straight away.”