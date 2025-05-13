A triumphant return of the famous Sheffield United atmosphere at Bramall Lane

The atmosphere at Bramall Lane stepped up a notch on Monday night for Sheffield United’s play-off semi-final win over Bristol City

It would be fair to say that the atmosphere at Bramall Lane this season hasn’t always worried the Richter scale.

There are theories behind that:

last season’s weekly batterings in the Premier League were an all too regular gut punch to the fans that have taken quite a bit to get over

many are wary of going back up and seeing a repeat of the above

despite that, expectation levels have risen

the football on show hasn’t always been edge-of-your-seat exciting

It’s something that had been noticed by supporters, journalists and by players and management to the point where Chris Wilder has on some occasions had to call for the backing of the fans in tricky periods of the season.

This past week he had pleaded for everyone to come out and support the team in the second leg against Bristol City and will the players to the Play-Off Final. While the numbers weren’t necessarily there - 26,543 is a fair bit off a sell-out and there are again plenty of reasons for the empty seats - the noise and the colour was.

Sheffield United fans with a banner during the Sheffield United vs Bristol City Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage | Sportimage

Bramall Lane was glistening in red and white in the evening sunshine, the weather encouraging fans to wear their shirts as much as the club had been in the build-up.

And then came the sound - a sonic showcase of Sheffield at its loudest. When the Lane is like this, there are few places like it in the country.

Flags flew from the corner. A card display on John Street emphasised the colour. The first unmistakable notes of Annie’s Song provided the queue for Greasy Chip Butty to bellow around S2 with the Kop leading the choir. It was louder than it has been all season.

Everything dipped a little for a while as Bristol City came out of the blocks quickly, as expected, and placed a little sustained pressure on United with a 3-0 deficit to turn around.

But when Kieffer Moore headed in with five minutes of the first half remaining, you could have heard the collective sigh from Wembley.

An emotional tribute to George Baldock

From then on, United were much better on the pitch and off it, not least around the time of the second goal. Gus Hamer’s deflected shot doubled the advantage on the night after a corner routine no doubt straight from the training ground. Seconds later, all four sides of the ground rose to their feet as George Baldock’s song ‘Star Man’ was belted out. Goosebumps on goosebumps.

Sheffield United players applaud the fans as they celebrate their victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi Final Second Leg match between Sheffield United and Bristol City at Bramall Lane on May 12, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A third goal came from Callum O’Hare and that carried things through to the end where the players would carry a Greece flag around the pitch as they matched the supporters’ tribute to Baldock.

All of it was the way the Lane should be and they’ll need to carry it all - the flag, the noise, the backing - to Wembley , too, to ensure that their place in the Premier League is secured. And if they do that, Wilder will be hoping for a Bramall Lane like Monday night’s on a far more regular basis... one that worries the Richter scale every other week.

