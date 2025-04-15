Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Why Dan Ballard’s Sunderland teammate should be on Sheffield United’s transfer list after ‘£12m’ link

Whatever the outcome of their promotion push this season, Sheffield United will be in the market for defensive reinforcements again in the summer - and it’s fair to say they will need to regain their Premier League status if they are to follow up their reported interest in Sunderland defender Dan Ballard.

The Blades have been linked with the Black Cats defender, who we understand has been on the club’s radar before, and may have to pay around £12m to prise him away from the Stadium of Light, according to journalist Alan Nixon over the weekend.

United currently only have three senior and specialist centre-halves on their books, and all three face somewhat uncertain futures at Bramall Lane. Rob Holding’s loan deal from Crystal Palace expires this summer, as does skipper Jack Robinson’s contract - although it’s understood that he has triggered an automatic extension based on his game-time this season.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Robinson’s centre-half partner, enters the final year of his Blades deal in a few months and although United have began talks over a new contract, boss Chris Wilder suggested to The Star recently that United may need to be playing in the top-flight next season to keep hold of the Bosnian.

So the apparent resurrection of interest in 25-year-old Northern Ireland international Ballard comes as no surprise as United scour the market for potential acquisitions in the summer. Another priority position will be at right-back, with loan men Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Clarke set to return to Chelsea and Ipswich Town respectively in the summer and leaving rookie Femi Seriki as the only other option in that role.

So, if United scouts do make the trip up the A1 to the north-east any time soon to check on Ballard, they could do far worse than check out the defender’s teammate for club and country as well, in Trai Hume. The right-back, who only turned 23 last month, has established himself as a key man with the Black Cats through his combative style and welcome versatility.

Sheffield United should consider transfer move for Dan Ballard’s Sunderland teammate

As things stand there is no indication that United are interested in Hume, who is under contract up north until 2027 with the option of a further year and whose deal contains a hefty sell-on clause for his former club, Linfield.

Speaking last summer, Hume told the Belfast Telegraph: “I think I could play in the Premier League. You have to keep yourself at a high standard and you want to push yourself as much as you can.

“That’s the level I want to get to but I’m happy enough at Sunderland and happy where I’m at and I’m really enjoying my football. If a move happens, it happens and if doesn’t I’m happy to play for Sunderland. I try not to think about it. I let my agent deal with all that stuff and until they come to Sunderland and offer money I don’t pay too much attention to it.”

If Regis Le Bris’ side don’t gain promotion this season - ironically, they could face the Blades in the play-offs if United, as expected, drop into the end-of-season shootout after losing their last three games - then the futures of some of their key men, including Ballard, Hume and Jobe Bellingham, could once again be on the agenda.