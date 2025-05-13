It wasn’t the full house that Chris Wilder had publicly appealed for but it didn’t sound like it as Sheffield United’s supporters roared their side into the play-off final later this month with another 3-0 victory over Bristol City last night. The Blades repeated their first-leg scoreline at Bramall Lane to record a 6-0 aggregate win and book their place at Wembley.

Unitedites brought the noise as their side turned on the style again, also paying an emotional George Baldock tribute with a rendition of his song that had almost every Blades fan inside the ground on their feet. Blades season ticket holders can start booking their Wembley tickets tomorrow (May 14) at noon, with hopefully a memorable afternoon in the capital in store.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some brilliant photos of Unitedites cheering on their side from the Bramall Lane stands - can you spot anyone you recognise in our latest fan gallery?

1 . 1 Sheffield United fan gallery v Bristol City as Blades book Wembley place | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 2 Sheffield United fan gallery v Bristol City as Blades book Wembley place | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 3 Sheffield United fan gallery v Bristol City as Blades book Wembley place | Getty Images Photo Sales